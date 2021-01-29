>
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
6 Retailers Growing their Top and Bottom Lines

Ross Stores makes the list

January 29, 2021 | About: ROST -0.83% ORLY -0.17% MGLUY +0% AZO -1.03% ULTA -0.59% FIVE -0.38%

Investors may be interested in the following retailers, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through Jan. 29.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores Inc.'s (ROST) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 11% and 11.30%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 211.80% and 14.50%.

8622be99b1476c1bd6a8f9ec4fc1718b.png

The U.S. discount apparel and home fashion retailer has a market cap of $40.56 billion and an enterprise value of $41.92 billion.

The price-book ratio is 13.36. The share price has been as high as $124.16 and as low as $56.30 in the last year; it is currently 11.86% below its 52-week high and 94.39% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.27%.

O'Reilly Automotive

Over the past five years, O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has seen its revenue increase 13.90% and its Ebitda rise 14.90%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 14.60% and 19.30%, respectively. 37c94bd0f0e6e17ce76efeeb5a102429.png

The aftermarket automotive parts retailer has a market cap of $31.32 billion and an enterprise value of $36.28 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.31. The share price has been as high as $496.61 and as low as $251.51 in the last year; it is currently 8.48% below its 52-week high and 251.51% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

Magazine Luiza

The revenue per share of Magazine Luiza SA (MGLUY) has grown by 14.40% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 35.90% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 13.50% and 29.90%, respectively.

f15a78238292648180294984e200bc1f.png

The Brazilian retailer of a wide variety of products from fashion to home appliances has a market cap of $29.65 billion and an enterprise value of $29.87 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 594 and the price-book ratio is 23.23.

AutoZone

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of AutoZone Inc. (AZO) have grown by 10.50% and 10.20%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 12.40% of its Ebitda and of 12.70% of its revenue.

740400f555ccf85e337472fdead3a7b6.png

The company, which sells aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories, has a market cap of $27.19 billion and an enterprise value of $32.72 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 15.02. The share price has been as high as $1,297.82 and as low as $684.92 in the last year; it is currently 7.96% below its 52-week high and 74.41% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.36%.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share of 21% and Ebitda per share of 20.30%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 21% and 25.30%, respectively.

9e95a8c9e2171adf5dc73143227f6031.png

The U.S. beauty retailer has a market cap of $16.66 billion and an enterprise value of $17.74 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 73.44. The share price has been as high as $310.49 and as low as $124 in the last year; it is currently 9.49% below its 52-week high and 126.53% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Five Below

Over the past five years, Five Below Inc. (FIVE), increased its revenue by 21.80% and its Ebitda by 23.70%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 26.80% and 34.40%, respectively.

5250fd0e30de38b636f27634a7570cc9.png

The value-oriented retailer has a market cap of $9.98 billion and an enterprise value of $10.83 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 91.64. The share price has been as high as $197.45 and as low as $47.53 in the last year; it is currently 9.85% below its 52-week high and 274% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.03% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Comments

