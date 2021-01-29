6 Retailers Growing their Top and Bottom Lines

Investors may be interested in the following retailers, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through Jan. 29.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores Inc.'s (ROST) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 11% and 11.30%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 211.80% and 14.50%.

The U.S. discount apparel and home fashion retailer has a market cap of $40.56 billion and an enterprise value of $41.92 billion.

The price-book ratio is 13.36. The share price has been as high as $124.16 and as low as $56.30 in the last year; it is currently 11.86% below its 52-week high and 94.39% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.04% and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.27%.

O'Reilly Automotive

Over the past five years, O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) has seen its revenue increase 13.90% and its Ebitda rise 14.90%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 14.60% and 19.30%, respectively.

The aftermarket automotive parts retailer has a market cap of $31.32 billion and an enterprise value of $36.28 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.31. The share price has been as high as $496.61 and as low as $251.51 in the last year; it is currently 8.48% below its 52-week high and 251.51% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% and Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44%.

Magazine Luiza

The revenue per share of Magazine Luiza SA (MGLUY) has grown by 14.40% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 35.90% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 13.50% and 29.90%, respectively.

The Brazilian retailer of a wide variety of products from fashion to home appliances has a market cap of $29.65 billion and an enterprise value of $29.87 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 594 and the price-book ratio is 23.23.

AutoZone

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of AutoZone Inc. (AZO) have grown by 10.50% and 10.20%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 12.40% of its Ebitda and of 12.70% of its revenue.

The company, which sells aftermarket automotive parts, tools and accessories, has a market cap of $27.19 billion and an enterprise value of $32.72 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 15.02. The share price has been as high as $1,297.82 and as low as $684.92 in the last year; it is currently 7.96% below its 52-week high and 74.41% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Tweedy Browne (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.41% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.36%.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share of 21% and Ebitda per share of 20.30%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 21% and 25.30%, respectively.

The U.S. beauty retailer has a market cap of $16.66 billion and an enterprise value of $17.74 billion.

The price-earnings ratio 73.44. The share price has been as high as $310.49 and as low as $124 in the last year; it is currently 9.49% below its 52-week high and 126.53% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.38% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Five Below

Over the past five years, Five Below Inc. (FIVE), increased its revenue by 21.80% and its Ebitda by 23.70%. Over a 10-year period, the increases were 26.80% and 34.40%, respectively.

The value-oriented retailer has a market cap of $9.98 billion and an enterprise value of $10.83 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 91.64. The share price has been as high as $197.45 and as low as $47.53 in the last year; it is currently 9.85% below its 52-week high and 274% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)'s Maverick Capital with 0.03% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

