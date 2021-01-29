Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, Sells JD.com Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kinross Gold Corp

Investment company Polunin Capital Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells JD.com Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Harmony Gold Mining Co, BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: CIG, ASHR, FSLR, BVN, MBT, ERJ, HIMX,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, IAG, SMIN,
- Sold Out: JD, KGC, HMY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd
- First Solar Inc (FSLR) - 886,832 shares, 34.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 10,476,120 shares, 15.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 11,403,866 shares, 12.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 190.27%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 1,069,117 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.53%
- Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 2,236,500 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais by 190.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.83 and $2.9, with an estimated average price of $2.31. The stock is now traded at around $2.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.41%. The holding were 11,403,866 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 20.18%. The purchase prices were between $34.29 and $40.06, with an estimated average price of $37.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 308,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.68.Sold Out: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.93.Sold Out: Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.1 and $5.96, with an estimated average price of $4.91.Reduced: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 78.53%. The sale prices were between $15.72 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -16.06%. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd still held 1,069,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 29.71%. The sale prices were between $34.62 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $43.274600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd still held 46,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.
