Laureate Education Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. ( LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, on Thursday, February 25, 2021, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results and the Company's business outlook.



Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.-based callers), or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 7316078. Replays of the entire call will be available through March 4, 2021 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.-based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (internationally), conference ID 7316078.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

At Laureate Education, Inc., we understand the transformative power of education. For more than 20 years, we have remained committed to making a positive impact in the communities we serve, by providing accessible, high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs. We know that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. Our longstanding commitment to operating with purpose is evidenced by our status as one of the world’s largest Certified B Corporations® and being the first Public Benefit Corporation publicly listed on any stock exchange in the world.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.

Adam Smith

[email protected]

U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724

Source: Laureate Education, Inc.