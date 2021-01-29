>
Nuance to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

January 29, 2021 | About: NAS:NUAN -0.07%

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

February 25 – 26, 2021

Management will participate in virtual one-on-ones and small group meetings on February 25th, followed by a fireside chat on February 26th.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

March 1, 2021

Management will participate in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings as well as a fireside chat.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 90 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information

For Investors
Michael Maguire
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Tel: 781-565-4855
Email: [email protected]

Nuance Communications, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Nuance Communications, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301217755.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.


