Thermo Fisher Scientific Named "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" for Sixth Consecutive Year

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:TMO +2.81%

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (NYSE:NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, was recognized as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" for the sixth consecutive year. The company received a perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 19th annual scorecard on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality.

"At Thermo Fisher, we work together to create an inclusive culture where every colleague feels they belong and are empowered to contribute, collaborate and innovate," said Jennifer Farmer, vice president, global diversity and inclusion at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Embracing individual differences is critical to our success as a company."

The CEI is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The report evaluates policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Based on its assessment of these criteria, CEI gave Thermo Fisher a perfect score of 100.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei. To learn more about Thermo Fisher's commitment to employee involvement, please visit corporate.thermofisher.com/responsibility.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PRNewsfoto/Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Media Contact Information:
Charlotte McCormack
Phone: 781-622-1202
Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-named-best-place-to-work-for-lgbtq-equality-for-sixth-consecutive-year-301218012.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific


