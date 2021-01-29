>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

New California Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood Alleges that Online Brokerage "Switched Sides" and "Sacrificed" Main Street Investors in Favor of Wall Street

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:AMC +73.2% NYSE:BB +5.6% NYSE:GME +80.78%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new class action lawsuit filed in the Central District of California alleges that behemoth online brokerage, Robinhood, breached its duties to investors when it "willfully and knowingly" disabled certain crucial and basic trading functions crippling its clients' abilities to trade from their accounts.

New California Class Action Lawsuit Against Robinhood Alleges Online Brokerage "Sacrificed" Main Street Investors

The complaint alleges that Robinhood clients who owned, or sought to acquire, shares of Gamestop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) and Blackberry, LTD (NYSE: BB), were damaged when Robinhood deliberately handcuffed their ability to trade, thereby benefitting Wall Street institutions.

According to the lawsuit, "Robinhood, famous as the champion of the small retail investor(…) Switched sides." The complaint further states that "Robinhood acted contrary to the interests of its clients and anointed itself as the overlord of the free market, opting to damage its clients in favor of its own financial interests and the interests of other market participants, many of whom had interests directly adverse to Robinhood's clients." The suit asserts causes of action for Breach of Fiduciary Duty, Negligence and Unfair Business Practices, among others.

The case is Gossett, et al. v. Robinhood Financial, LLC, et al Case No. 21-cv-00837. The Plaintiffs are represented by Maurice Pessah of Pessah Law Group, PC (PLG) and Stuart Chelin of Chelin Law Firm, two Los Angeles based law firms.

If you believe you have suffered losses due to Robinhood's actions, or for other inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]; [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-california-class-action-lawsuit-against-robinhood-alleges-that-online-brokerage-switched-sides-and-sacrificed-main-street-investors-in-favor-of-wall-street-301218025.html

SOURCE Pessah Law Group


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)