>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CGI in the United States earns perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:GIB -0.99% TSX:GIB.A +4.35%

PR Newswire

FAIRFAX, Va, Jan. 29, 2021

Stock Market Symbols
GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
www.cgi.com/newsroom

Recognized in "Best Places to Work" by LBGTQ+ Equality Index

FAIRFAX, Va, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI's (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) operations in the United States received a perfect score of 100 in its debut in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ + workplace equality. CGI proudly values its corporate culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and is honored to be among the select organizations recognized with such distinction.

"CGI is proud of a continued culture that promotes diversity, mutual respect and corporate responsibility," stated Tim Hurlebaus, President of CGI Federal. "We're honored to achieve a perfect score and stand with other diversity-forward companies on this list, which formally recognizes our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through our [email protected] members resource group and other Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives."

CGI's [email protected] member resource group seeks to foster and support an inclusive and psychologically safe environment for all CGI members, regardless of gender expression, gender identity or sexual orientation. The group, which uses organization-wide governance and processes to raise multi-departmental awareness across CGI's U.S operations, a quarterly newsletter, organization-wide educational events, panels and workshops, shepherded the organization's first-ever submittal in consideration for HRC's Corporate Equality Index. [email protected] has also represented CGI at DCPride, Alabama's Trojan Pride, and collectively supported efforts supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

"We have made great strides in a short amount of time," commented Stephanie LaBonte, CGI's Human Resources Operations Manager and founding member of [email protected] "Receiving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index not only demonstrates CGI's existing enthusiasm and policy support, but this public recognition also acknowledges the work of [email protected] has done to increase awareness of and sensitivity to LGBTQ+ concerns at work."

Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap for equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation is committed to keeping the criteria for the index rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices that improve the experiences of LGBTQ+ employees of participating businesses.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit: www.hrc.org/cei.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-in-the-united-states-earns-perfect-score-in-the-human-rights-campaign-hrc-foundations-corporate-equality-index-301217792.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)