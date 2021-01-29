CGI in the United States earns perfect score in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's Corporate Equality Index

Stock Market Symbols

Recognized in "Best Places to Work" by LBGTQ+ Equality Index

FAIRFAX, Va, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI's (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) operations in the United States received a perfect score of 100 in its debut in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ + workplace equality. CGI proudly values its corporate culture of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and is honored to be among the select organizations recognized with such distinction.

"CGI is proud of a continued culture that promotes diversity, mutual respect and corporate responsibility," stated Tim Hurlebaus, President of CGI Federal. "We're honored to achieve a perfect score and stand with other diversity-forward companies on this list, which formally recognizes our commitment to the LGBTQ+ community through our [email protected] members resource group and other Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives."

CGI's [email protected] member resource group seeks to foster and support an inclusive and psychologically safe environment for all CGI members, regardless of gender expression, gender identity or sexual orientation. The group, which uses organization-wide governance and processes to raise multi-departmental awareness across CGI's U.S operations, a quarterly newsletter, organization-wide educational events, panels and workshops, shepherded the organization's first-ever submittal in consideration for HRC's Corporate Equality Index. [email protected] has also represented CGI at DCPride, Alabama's Trojan Pride, and collectively supported efforts supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

"We have made great strides in a short amount of time," commented Stephanie LaBonte, CGI's Human Resources Operations Manager and founding member of [email protected] "Receiving a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index not only demonstrates CGI's existing enthusiasm and policy support, but this public recognition also acknowledges the work of [email protected] has done to increase awareness of and sensitivity to LGBTQ+ concerns at work."

Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap for equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation is committed to keeping the criteria for the index rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices that improve the experiences of LGBTQ+ employees of participating businesses.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit: www.hrc.org/cei.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 76,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

