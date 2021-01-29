>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Equinix Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions

January 29, 2021 | About: NAS:EQIX -0.35%

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced the tax treatment for all 2020 distributions on its common stock.













Form 1099

Form 1099

Form 1099

Form 1099










Record Date

Payment Date

Total
Distribution
(per share)

Box 1a
Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Box 1b
Qualified
Taxable
Dividend
(per share)

Box 3
Return
of Capital
(per share)

Box 5

Section 199A

Dividend
(per share)

Q1

2/26/2020

3/18/2020

$2.660000

$2.660000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.660000

Q2

5/20/2020

6/17/2020

$2.660000

$2.660000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.660000

Q3

8/19/2020

9/23/2020

$2.660000

$2.660000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.660000

Q4

11/18/2020

12/9/2020

$2.660000

$2.660000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$2.660000

Total



$10.640000

$10.640000

$0.000000

$0.000000

$10.640000









This information has been prepared using the best available information to date. Equinix's federal income tax return for the year ended December 31, 2020, has not yet been filed. Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently, and we cannot advise you on how distributions should be reported on your federal income tax return. Please also note that state and local taxation of REIT distributions vary and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of these distributions.

Please consult your tax advisor regarding Box 5 and how you should report the amount in your tax filing.

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Equinix. (PRNewsFoto/Equinix) (PRNewsfoto/Equinix, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-announces-tax-treatment-of-2020-distributions-301217993.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.


