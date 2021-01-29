Nationwide® partners with Walmart on first-of-its kind pet prescription program

BREA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide and Walmart, the nation's largest pet insurer and the nation's largest retailer, are joining forces to help families with pets save time and money when filling their pet prescription medications at any of Walmart's 4,700 pharmacies across the country.

Nationwide Pet Rx ExpressSM gives Nationwide's pet insurance members access to affordable pet prescription medicines and introduces a new, expedited, in-store claims experience. Members can log into my.petinsurance.com to sign up for the program and access their digital ID card to present at the Walmart pharmacy. Preferred pricing and the opportunity to have claims for covered drugs processed at the counter of a major retail pharmacy is a first for the pet health insurance industry.

Through this partnership, Nationwide pet insurance members will have access to Walmart's most commonly prescribed pet-specific medications for chronic disease and flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

"Families deserve the same convenience when tending to their pets' health as they do their own. Offering on-the-spot claims filing and preferred pricing at a major retail location helps our members save time and money," said Nationwide Chief Pet Officer Heidi Sirota. "We're working to make it possible for every American to bring a pet into their family and this first-of-its-kind partnership with the country's leading pet retailer brings us closer to that goal."

"Whether our customers are buying prescription pet medicine or an insurance policy, we want to provide an effortless experience and unmatched value," said Nationwide Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer Mike Mahaffey. "Partnering with Walmart to both lower costs and streamline the claims process at the pharmacy counter is a terrific example of innovating to meet our members' needs, and we're excited about providing them this convenient, new option when managing their pets' care."

"Affordable health & wellness offerings for families is important for the whole family, including family pets," said Luke Kleyn, Vice President, Health & Wellness, Walmart. "We are proud to partner with Nationwide to further support our commitment of helping people save money and live better, and healthier, in a way that is convenient and accessible."

Whether picking up pet supplies, filling a prescription with Nationwide, or having pet food delivered with their weekly groceries while arranging a quick dog walk, Walmart is the one-stop pet destination customers can trust for simple, everyday pet needs.

For information about Nationwide's full range of pet insurance plans and benefits, visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 900,000 insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries. Medical plans are available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Underwritten by Veterinary Pet Insurance Company (CA), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2019); National Casualty Company (all other states), Columbus, OH, an A.M. Best A+ rated company (2019). Agency of Record: DVM Insurance Agency. Pet owners can find Nationwide pet insurance on Facebook or follow on Twitter . For more information about Nationwide pet insurance, call 800-USA-PETS (800-872-7387) or visit petinsurance.com.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by both A.M. Best and Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities and mutual funds; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2021.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart

Nationwide Contact:

Karen Davis

(614) 332-5924

[email protected]

Walmart Contact:

Walmart Media Relations

(800) 331-0085

news.walmart.com/reporter

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-partners-with-walmart-on-first-of-its-kind-pet-prescription-program-301218130.html

SOURCE Nationwide