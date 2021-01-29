HealthLynked's The Future of Healthcare Summit Brings Healthcare Experts and Technology Innovators from Around the World to Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients and medical data, today announced that it will host the first annual Future of Healthcare Summit that will convene the top leaders in the $5 trillion healthcare industry at Arthrex's corporate campus that features a 30,000-SF fitness center and 200,000-SF Innovation Hotel in Naples, Florida from March 15-17th.

The summit is an invitation only event for healthcare providers. The event features world-class CEOs, innovators and industry experts who will come together to present a series of lectures on a wide range of healthcare topics and explore what can be done to both catalyze innovation and improve healthcare.

Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO has developed an agenda that focuses on genomics, functional medicine, anti-aging, stem cells, artificial intelligence, diagnostic advances, telemedicine, intellectual property, tissue regeneration, cancer treatments and medical devices.

The summit venue will be open to the public on Tuesday, March 16th, where a series of Ted Talk style lectures will cover the latest healthcare trends, technology, and treatments. This open forum will allow the public the opportunity to learn about the latest advances in healthcare and how they are being applied today and what to expect in future.

HealthLynked has confirmed a world-class slate of speakers including:

Bob Gasparini , Former President NeoGenomics Laboratories

, Former President NeoGenomics Laboratories Robert Mino JD , Healthcare Patent Attorney

, Healthcare Patent Attorney Michael Dent M.D ., Chairman and CEO HealthLynked Corp and Founder NeoGenomics Laboratories

Chairman and CEO HealthLynked Corp and Founder NeoGenomics Laboratories Gagan Babber , Former Co-founder & CTO of Collaborate Cloud

, Former Co-founder & CTO of Collaborate Cloud Edwardo Maristany M.D ., Naples Center of Functional Medicine

Attendees of the summit include doctors, hospital executives, academics, researchers, venture capitalists, pharmaceutical firms, policymakers, philanthropists, and future leaders. The seating for the summit will follow COVID-19 spacing guidelines and Arthrex campus facilities are equipped with Synexis air purification systems that kill airborne COVID-19 to add an additional layer of safety for the attendees.

For a look at the full agenda, as well as speaker bios, please visit the 2021 Healthcare Summit website . For additional sponsorship opportunities please email [email protected].

Dr. Michael Dent, Chief Executive Officer of HealthLynked stated, "The next 15 years will bring a wave of medical breakthroughs in new therapies, medicines, medical devices and data analytics. We have achieved new milestones in gene editing, cancer immunotherapy and artificial intelligence. All of these advances will allow us to more effectively treat disease and find cures that have eluded us. Our goal is to provide an informative series of lectures to show the future of healthcare and create an environment for innovate thought leaders to turn ideas into actionable solutions."

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling and to fill last minute cancelations using the Company's "real time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.



Contacts:

George O'Leary

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

(800) 928-7144, ext. 103

Investor Relations Contacts:

Jim Hock

Hanover International Inc.

[email protected]

760-564-7400

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthlynkeds-the-future-of-healthcare-summit-brings-healthcare-experts-and-technology-innovators-from-around-the-world-to-naples-florida-301217887.html

SOURCE HealthLynked Corp.