4Cable TV International signs Deal with Karma Snack Agency as their Marketing Firm

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) (the "Company") announces today that it hired Karma Snack Agency as their Marketing Firm. While working diligently on the accounting to file and be current, the company is working hard to ensure revenues for the company grow exponentially.

Having purchased several companies that had several brands, 4Cable TV begins to rebrand its current assets to increase revenues from the products under the brands Hip, Chai, Get Medicated, and Hip n Chai. The company's vision of becoming an influential player in the worldwide cannabis space requires hiring top talent. Therefore, Mr. Feldenkrais chose a top marketing firm to grow this company. Branding and marketing are the key to sales. Having hired a top firm that handles Fortune 500 companies, we expect the company to create household names from their brands and products in the cannabis industry.

Michael Feldenkrais, our CEO, explains: "It is an honor to have been accepted by Karma Snack Agency as the agency on record to navigate the waters of the worldwide cannabis industry. This is just the beginning of what our team is going to look like as we choose top people to develop strong and powerful brands."

About Karma Snack:

Karma Snack, LLC is a full-service internet marketing services company. Karma Snack marketing consultants average over 17 years of marketing experience and are backed by senior staff with over 30 years of Advertising, Design, and Fortune 500 C-level experience. Karma Snack has paced the search engine marketing industry, led by a world-class team of industry experts. The company is based in Miami Beach, Florida and run by its CEO Eric Rosado. Mr. Rosado is a true pioneer in the field of Internet Marketing and considers himself as he puts it "a student of the market." Mr. Rosado achieved more than 5 MILLION rankings on Google. He holds many certifications in Internet Marketing and his biggest testament is his client's results. Over $3 Billion to date. Mr. Rosado has overseen internet marketing campaigns for HSBC, ING, AT&T, HP, Bank of America, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nike to name a few.

"We are enraptured by the partnership, as it is in line with our mission and values. Our partnership with Michael Feldenkrais and 4Cable TV International lends to us a successful multi-decade record working with globally recognized companies. The partnership is an exciting growth opportunity, and we are proud to add the company to our service portfolio which has included Fortune 500 companies such as AT&T & Time-Warner the future is bright," said Eric Rosado, CEO, Karma Snack.

About 4Cable TV International, Inc.

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC: CATV) is seeking to create and operate a fully integrated global Cannabis business, ranging from growing to retailing. To accomplish this strategy, the Company has begun to actively seek acquisition targets in the Cannabis industry, which may include companies in which the CEO or other related parties have interests.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding 4Cable TV International's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company's future business and prospects, strategic plans and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: general economic and financial conditions; consumer demand for CBD/hemp products and services; volatility in the trading markets and the lack of liquidity in the Company's common stock; the Company's ability to successfully execute on its new CBD/hemp strategy; the Company's limited operating history in the CBD/hemp business; the legal status of the Company's CBD/hemp business; risks inherent in the CBD/hemp business; existing and new government regulations and changes in regulatory requirements; risks related to rules and regulations at the U.S. federal, state and municipal levels with respect to CBD/hemp; the Company's ability to obtain financing or raise capital on favorable terms or at all in order to execute its business strategy; the Company's ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired businesses; and risks associated with engaging in transactions with third parties, including related parties. For a discussion of additional general risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see CATV's OTC Market filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release are based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

