LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream MAX's Pay-Per-View Concert 'Colour Vision Deluxe Experience'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that it will exclusively stream a pay-per-view ("PPV") concert special MAX and his 'Colour Vision Deluxe Experience' in partnership with Liveside Music Group on Saturday, February 27, 2021 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

MAX'S upcoming remix "Blueberry Eyes" featuring rapper Lil Mosey , Suga of BTS and singer songwriter Olivia O'Brien

The show will focus on the release of MAX'S upcoming remix "Blueberry Eyes" featuring rapper Lil Mosey , Suga of BTS and singer songwriter Olivia O'Brien . LiveXLives's livestream show will feature never before seen backstage content, exclusive merch bundles and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT at LiveXLive.com . Ticket packages are available starting at $14.00 offering a 24-hour rewatch, exclusive merchandise including hoodie, and a keepsafe laminate and lanyard. There are also a limited number of VIP packages including a digital meet and greet.

"MAX has proven time and time again since hitting the music scene that his loyal following and his continued impact on the pop scene will create an amazing evening of entertainment and music with outstanding surprises. We are delighted that MAX is part of the LiveXLive family and look forward to this very special concert for our global audience," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

MAX first burst onto the charts with his 2016 hit single "Lights Down Low," which entered the Billboard Top 100 a year after its initial release and peaked at number 20 in 2018. His full-length album "Colour Vision" which included the single "Love Me Less" and is certified platinum in the US, reached the top 20 on Pop radio and has accumulated 250M streams worldwide. He was nominated for Best New Pop Artist for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

"Liveside Music Group is excited to partner with LiveXLive on our first pay-per-view concert 'MAX Colour Vision Deluxe Experience'," stated Brad Patrick, partner of Liveside Music Group. "Fans will be able to experience never before seen behind the scenes footage for the remix to 'Blueberry Eyes' along with unique merchandise created specifically for this concert."

"So excited for everyone to experience this special show we created for my album 'Colour Vision'. A pleasure to give the fans and radio stations who have been so good to us something I hope they really love," said MAX.

LiveXLive's livestream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.

MAX has been labeled a "Young Pop God" by GQ and named a "top popstar to watch" by Billboard. Since the breakout success of his debut album Hell's Kitchen Angel, he has garnered more than 1.2 billion streams and toured the world multiple times over. He yielded an inescapable smash with his 3x platinum hit "Lights Down Low," which generated over half a billion streams globally, soared on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 7 at Top 40 radio and earned him an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for "Best New Pop Artist." He followed the track with "Love Me Less" ft. Quinn XCII. The song is certified Gold in the US, reached No. 17 at Top 40 radio and has accumulated over 250 million streams worldwide. Most recently, MAX released his sophomore album Colour Vision featuring his current single "Blueberry Eyes" ft. SUGA of BTS.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX ) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #music lives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.1 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

