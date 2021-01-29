Should you invest in Dillard's, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Nektar Therapeutics, or Carnival Corp?

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021
NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for DDS, INO, LLY, NKTR, and CCL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with NAS:INO. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:INO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:INO
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:INO
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- DDS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=DDS&prnumber=012920216
- INO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=INO&prnumber=012920216
- LLY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=LLY&prnumber=012920216
- NKTR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=NKTR&prnumber=012920216
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=012920216
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/should-you-invest-in-dillards-inovio-pharmaceuticals-eli-lilly-nektar-therapeutics-or-carnival-corp-301218188.html
SOURCE InvestorsObserver