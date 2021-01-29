Jim Anspach, The Renowned Global Expert in Subsurface Utility Engineering, Joins ProStar

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) is pleased to announce that Jim Anspach, a global expert in Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE), has joined ProStar and will serve as Chair on the Company's Technology Advisory Board as well as a subject matter expert on the development of ProStar's Solution. Mr. Anspach has been instrumental in the utility engineering industry with more than 40 years of global experience, including in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia. Mr. Anspach was a founding governor and President of The American Society of Civil Engineer's Utility Engineering & Surveying Institute (UESI). Additionally, he was elected as a Distinguished Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers for his life-long eminence in utility engineering and utility damage prevention development, knowledge and experience.

"Developing systems and practices that create better location data of the vast underground utility infrastructure have been my life's work," stated Jim Anspach. "I have joined ProStar as I feel the Company offers the most modern and technical platform that enables a simple solution to solve several major challenges facing the utility industry today."

The mission of the ProStar Technology Advisory Board ("TAB") is to provide integrated executive direction and guidance in order to identify and to ensure the ProStar's Solution remains a leader in the industry and data quality standards. The TAB, under Mr. Anspach's leadership, will identify industry trends, document wider industry needs and improve industry standards, practices, and workflows. The TAB will engage with key industry leaders that include engineering and surveying firms, government regulators, academia, and standards committees in order to assess their requirements and influence the direction of the development of ProStar's Solution.

"I am very pleased that Jim has joined ProStar and will Chair our Technology Advisory Board and also serve as our subject matter expert on SUE matters. Jim is not only a great addition to our Company in terms of guiding our development and ensuring we adhere to industry standards, but he also brings a tremendous amount of credibility and visibility to ProStar," After all, Jim is considered the godfather of subsurface utility engineering and literally everyone in the industry knows who he is," said Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar.

About ProStar (TSXV:MAPS)

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar's Solution is patented, natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar's Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of sub-surface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating. ProStar's Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the earth's surface can significantly reduce costs, decrease liabilities, improve environmental stewardship and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. For more information visit: prostarcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities.

Alex Moore

Investor Relations Support

[email protected]

970-242-4024

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-anspach-the-renowned-global-expert-in-subsurface-utility-engineering-joins-prostar-301217802.html

SOURCE ProStar Holdings Inc.