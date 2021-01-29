Sun Life receives 13th consecutive 100% score from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ workplace equality

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. scored a 100% for the 13th year in a row on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Sun Life proudly engages in workplace and community activities that promote inclusion of LGBTQIA+ and all diversity groups.

Sun Life has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, joining 13 employer briefs that helped lead to the defeat of DOMA (Defense of Marriage Act) in 2013 and state laws prohibiting same-sex marriage in 2015. Sun Life also supported and promoted ballot Question 3 in Massachusetts in 2018, which prohibits discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of gender identity. In 2019 Sun Life joined other employers in signing on to an amicus brief for the Supreme Court cases determining whether LGBTQIA+ employees are protected under the country's current civil rights law. The brief was led by a coalition of organizations, including the Human Rights Campaign and Freedom for All Americans, the bipartisan campaign working to enact nondiscrimination protections for the LGBTQIA+ community, and of which Sun Life is a member.

"We are as committed as ever to fostering an inclusive workplace that encourages every employee to bring their true selves to work – or to their home office – and makes them feel valued and safe," said Tammi Wortham, vice president of Human Resources for Sun Life U.S. "Although we have seen much progress, the LGBTQIA+ community still faces uphill battles to achieve true equality. We will continue to work in the community and internally to further acceptance and inclusion for all."

Throughout the year, Sun Life employees participate in Pride events in the U.S. and internationally, and host an employee panel on National Coming Out Day. Each year Sun Life has large participation in annual Pride marches in Boston, Mass., Portland, Maine, Kansas City, Mo., Dublin, and several cities throughout Canada. In 2020 Sun Life's Pride activities pivoted to virtual events, including a panel discussion on the impacts of the pandemic on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sun Life hosts several inclusion networks in addition to Pride, including Black Excellence Alliance (BEA); Asian American Heritage Association (AAHA); BrightWomen; DiverseAbility; and Hispanic Organization for Leaders and Achievers (HOLA). These networks support cultural and educational events and exchanges for all employees who wish to participate.

To learn more about Sun Life's commitment to supporting LGBTQIA+ rights, diversity and equity, and all Sun Life Inclusion Networks

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing a diverse range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2020, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management of C$1,186 billion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 60,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life employs approximately 5,500 people in its U.S insurance and asset management businesses. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except New York, where policies are issued by, Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

