ALYI Announces First Rideshare Electric Motorcycles Scheduled To Go Into Service By July

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced finalizing plans for its first rideshare electric motorcycles to go into service by July of this year. ALYI has an order to deliver 2000 electric motorcycles in Kenya to be deployed into the motorcycle taxi (boda) market. The first delivery schedule for July is intended to support a first phase, pilot rollout of the rideshare service.

ALYI's Revolt Electric Motorcycle Program is only a small part of the company's comprehensive strategy to build a far-reaching electric vehicle ecosystem.

The success of any electric vehicle will depend on the simultaneous availability of an entire network of solutions necessary to support the electric vehicle.

For example, the electric vehicle support network ranges from the availability of power, to charging stations where power can be accessed, to long-range batteries to make electric vehicles efficient modes of transportation, to connectivity so software updates for motor synchronization and battery optimization applications can be continuously updated along with other electric vehicle user support applications.

ALYI's primary business focus is on its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy out of which electric vehicles will be just one component.

ALYI is building its electric vehicle ecosystem in a region with one of the lowest per capita transportation ratios in the world, Sub Saharan Africa.

To both attract industry leading talent to collaborate in ALYI's electric vehicle ecosystem, and to provide an opportunity to prove innovations coming out of the electric vehicle ecosystem, ALYI is launching an annual electric vehicle race in partnership with a brand name racing organization. The annual race event will be hosted simultaneously with an electric mobility symposium and expo.

ALYI is setting itself apart from the rest of the electric vehicle industry not only through its electric vehicle ecosystem strategy, but also through its commitment to democratize the electric vehicle ecosystem.

ALYI's financing partner and electric vehicle ecosystem collaborator, RevoltTOKEN, has already provided key funding to advance ALYI's business plan to its current stage. RevoltTOKEN plans to democratize the ALYI electric vehicle ecosystem through the introduction of a dedicated cryptocurrency that will offer holders a participation opportunity in the ecosystem. RevoltTOKEN, the business entity, plans to offer RevoltTOKENs, a cryptocurrency, through an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Next week, we plan to publish a more detailed presentation on our comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem strategy. Starting now, we anticipate beginning to announce electric vehicle collaboration partnerships.

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Alternet Systems, Inc. Contact:

Randell Torno

[email protected]

+1-800-713-0297

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alyi-announces-first-rideshare-electric-motorcycles-scheduled-to-go-into-service-by-july-301218135.html

SOURCE Alternet Systems, Inc.