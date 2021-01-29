>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Integrated Ventures Receives $750,000 Equity Investment To Be Used For Mining Equipment Purchases

January 29, 2021 | About: OTCPK:INTV +5.88%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures, Inc is pleased to confirm that BHP Capital NY, Inc has completed its first funding round, as part of $3,000,000 Equity Investment, in the amount of $750,000, by purchasing 750 Preferred Class C Shares.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, adds the following:

"On 01/28/2021, the Company has issued 8K with details, regarding $3,000,000 Equity Investment. The proceeds from $750,000 funding will be used by the Company for mining equipment purchases. Shareholders should be confident that INTV is ready to execute its immediate plans, which include:

  1. purchasing mining equipment
  2. securing additional power capacity
  3. collaborating with PetaWatt Holdings on power distribution and hosting projects."

About: Integrated Ventures,Inc is Technology Portfolio Holdings Company with focus on Hosting, Development Of Blockchain Applications and Cryptocurrency Mining.

For more details, please visit the Company's website: www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

Contact: Steve Rubakh, (215) 613-1111, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-receives-750-000-equity-investment-to-be-used-for-mining-equipment-purchases-301218139.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures, Inc


