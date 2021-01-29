>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

January 29, 2021 | About: NYSE:ICD -15.53%

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ICD) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and year end 2020 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (855) 239-3115 or for international callers, (412) 542-4125. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or for international callers, (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10151640. The replay will be available until March 3, 2021.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at www.icdrilling.com in the Investor Relations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.

Independence Contract Drilling provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The Company owns and operates a fleet of pad optimal rigs that are specifically engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their most technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties. For more information, visit www.icdrilling.com.

Investor Contacts:

Investor Relations:

[email protected]
(281) 598-1211

Independence Contract Drilling (PRNewsFoto/Independence Contract Drilling)

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/independence-contract-drilling-inc-announces-timing-of-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2020-financial-results-and-conference-call-301217606.html

SOURCE Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.


