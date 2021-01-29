>
Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) EVP & Chief Legal Officer Antonio G. Gomes Sold $1.8 million of Shares

January 29, 2021 | About: CTXS -1.88%

EVP & Chief Legal Officer of Citrix Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Antonio G. Gomes (insider trades) sold 12,883 shares of CTXS on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $141.5 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

Citrix Systems Inc provides virtualization, networking and cloud infrastructure solutions. It provides a complete and integrated portfolio of application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions. Citrix Systems Inc has a market cap of $16.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.970000 with a P/E ratio of 29.17 and P/S ratio of 5.39. The dividend yield of Citrix Systems Inc stocks is 1.03%. Citrix Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Citrix Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Citrix Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall sold 8,000 shares of CTXS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of CTXS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,518 shares of CTXS stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $141.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.
  • EVP Business Strategy & CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of CTXS stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $141.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.
  • EVP & Chief Legal Officer Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of CTXS stock on 01/28/2021 at the average price of $141.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.91% since.
  • EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Mark J Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of CTXS stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $130.75. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.

