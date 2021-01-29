Hanseatic Management Services Inc Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Albuquerque, NM, based Investment company Hanseatic Management Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. As of 2020Q4, Hanseatic Management Services Inc owns 149 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VBR, XLU, IWM, VOE, LTHM, SIVB, ATI, BOOM, GE, LNC, CIT, BBBY, LB, AX, DELL, URI, CORT, RSP, ROKU, PWR, NCR, ZEN, ALGN, UBER, USFD, CPRI, ACHC, ZG, SPR, ALB, KSS, QCOM, MU, CARR, FBHS, UPS, NET, TXG, BE, CDNA, QQQ, OMCL, COHU, OII, MDRX, KTB, FORM, IIVI, SONO, SPWR, TEX,
- Added Positions: TLT, AGG, BLL, SPY, DE, GNRC, FCX, AMD, ENTG, SAIL, REGI, TGT, TSLA, SAIA, TTD, EVH, FDX, BIG, RGEN, OKTA, SWKS, PRLB, FSLR, TTWO, FB, BAND, ADBE, DOCU, LAD, TDOC,
- Reduced Positions: SMH, IGV, TIP, AAPL, COUP, MRNA, XLP, ROL, EMB, LQD, BGS, CMG, SBAC, IEF, NVDA, MSFT, ATVI, ZBRA, MANH, APD, AES, SGT, FTNT, TEAM, IPGP, TRMB, ROK, DVA, PODD, FATE, DHR, XLK,
- Sold Out: GLD, TSCO, HAIN, CREE, REGN, BCC, PZZA, NEM, CDNS, CHRW, CWEN, PKI, SCCO, MNST, EXPD, PGR, VRTX, EBAY, ABT, CHD, CMCSA, A, RPM, TMUS, ICE, PLD, PCAR, MXIM, INFO, BIL, HRL, CTSH, CAG, FMC, FAST, WDR, JRVR, ABC, DRE, AKAM, GRMN, GIS, LECO, QTS, CNC, DXCM, COLD, CONE, KHC, HLI, JNPR, ABBV, BMY, OLLI, CINF, IPHI, CVNA, TNDM, VEEV, ETSY, LULU, ISRG, LOW, EQIX, SPGI, SPLK, TWOU, AMED, ABMD, DHI, ARDX, SPWH, RVNC, LLNW, GMS, FRTA, FLWS, ATRC,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 24,023 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 17,751 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.52%
- BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 17,626 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.91%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 17,692 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.17%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 4,935 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 12,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $206.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 9,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 28,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.82 and $119.56, with an estimated average price of $112.35. The stock is now traded at around $118.768500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 15,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Livent Corp (LTHM)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in Livent Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 26,826 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5. The stock is now traded at around $438.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.52%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 17,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.17%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 17,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc added to a holding in Ball Corp by 303.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.67 and $97.91, with an estimated average price of $92.66. The stock is now traded at around $87.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares. The sale prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $128.42 and $153.09, with an estimated average price of $139.92.Sold Out: The Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in The Hain Celestial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $40.32, with an estimated average price of $36.45.Sold Out: Cree Inc (CREE)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Cree Inc. The sale prices were between $63.21 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $81.01.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1.Sold Out: Boise Cascade Co (BCC)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold out a holding in Boise Cascade Co. The sale prices were between $37.29 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $43.58.Reduced: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 54.4%. The sale prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $225.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.93%. Hanseatic Management Services Inc still held 8,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 49.48%. The sale prices were between $302.67 and $365.08, with an estimated average price of $331.5. The stock is now traded at around $347.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.44%. Hanseatic Management Services Inc still held 4,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.91%. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $127.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.26%. Hanseatic Management Services Inc still held 17,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.78%. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Hanseatic Management Services Inc still held 4,737 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 94.42%. The sale prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $310.67. The stock is now traded at around $302.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Hanseatic Management Services Inc still held 91 shares as of 2020-12-31.Reduced: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Hanseatic Management Services Inc reduced to a holding in Moderna Inc by 46.78%. The sale prices were between $65.74 and $169.86, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Hanseatic Management Services Inc still held 3,693 shares as of 2020-12-31.
