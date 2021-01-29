One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shopify Inc

Investment company One Day In July LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2020Q4, One Day In July LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,994 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 161,712 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 222,516 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 176,675 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 272,192 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.112600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.328100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 220.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.847600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 88,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.283800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 129,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 529.68%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 313.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.583300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.