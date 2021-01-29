One Day In July LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shopify Inc

Investment company One Day In July LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Shopify Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Day In July LLC. As of 2020Q4, One Day In July LLC owns 48 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IGSB, IGIB, MSFT, XOM, VCIT, SCHM, COST, REAL,
- Added Positions: BSV, IJR, VOO, VBK, VUG, IJS, VCSH, AGG, SCHB, VYM, VONG, IWP, AMZN, VBR, VIG, VTV, VHT, IWO,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, IEI, TLT, IEF, VIOO, SHY, VWO, VNQ, VSS, VEA, VGT, VB, CLX, IEMG, VGK, SPY, VTI, AAPL, DHR,
- Sold Out: SHOP, IVV, TMO, IWD, TIP, EFA, IWF, DPZ,
For the details of One Day In July LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+day+in+july+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of One Day In July LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 118,994 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
- Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 161,712 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 222,516 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.14%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 176,675 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.04%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 272,192 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.112600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 21,916 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.328100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,156 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,628 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,724 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
One Day In July LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 592 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 220.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.847600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 88,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.283800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 129,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 529.68%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 24,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 313.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
One Day In July LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 75.18%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.583300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 8,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $435.06 and $527.66, with an estimated average price of $468.87.Sold Out: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98.Sold Out: BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
One Day In July LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.
