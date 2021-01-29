Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Stellantis NV, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Sh

Investment company Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Stellantis NV, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, Euronav NV, DHT Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 837,936 shares, 13.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 132,207 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.81% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 193,558 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.24% WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS) - 202,843 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 438,189 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.03%

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 286,644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $15.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $52.24, with an estimated average price of $50.05. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 14,317 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.58 and $140.37, with an estimated average price of $129.01. The stock is now traded at around $136.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.398500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 193,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 36,492 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 66.88%. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $43.55, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 82,268 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 226.88%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,199 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. The sale prices were between $3.91 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Euronav NV. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $8.16.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.76 and $5.65, with an estimated average price of $5.22.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $64.

Great Point Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.71.