Condor Capital Management Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Martinsville, NJ, based Investment company Condor Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Simon Property Group Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, AvalonBay Communities Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Condor Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Condor Capital Management owns 181 stocks with a total value of $760 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 149,824 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.96% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 280,046 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 123,341 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 75,638 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,867 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.8. The stock is now traded at around $93.279900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,135 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.96 and $169.96, with an estimated average price of $147.69. The stock is now traded at around $171.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.4. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $75.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,384 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,397 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.96%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $340.058100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 149,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 218.18%. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $238.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 47,087 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 508.11%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 35,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $205.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 62,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 265.13%. The purchase prices were between $11.37 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $12.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 83,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $159.22.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $27.5 and $43.83, with an estimated average price of $36.18.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $28.3 and $34.03, with an estimated average price of $31.59.

Condor Capital Management sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $229.9.