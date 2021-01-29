Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Intuit Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc

Reno, NV, based Investment company Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Intuit Inc, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Broadcom Inc, ConocoPhillips, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Monolithic Power Systems Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc. As of 2020Q4, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc owns 958 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whittier+trust+co+of+nevada+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 942,435 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 398,557 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 234,224 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,523 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Visa Inc (V) - 177,753 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 65,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $110.67, with an estimated average price of $94.37. The stock is now traded at around $99.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,513 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $100.2, with an estimated average price of $92.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $93.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 156.50%. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $139.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 92,407 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 174.92%. The purchase prices were between $314.68 and $381.16, with an estimated average price of $351.93. The stock is now traded at around $360.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $449.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 568.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $40.135600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 46,220 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in United Rentals Inc by 40.03%. The purchase prices were between $170.73 and $246.75, with an estimated average price of $212.44. The stock is now traded at around $239.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc added to a holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 109.41%. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $81.838000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $15.25.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.35.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Atlas Corp. The sale prices were between $8.56 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.