Soundwatch Capital LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Applied Materials Inc

Investment company Soundwatch Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soundwatch Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, Soundwatch Capital LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DIA, AMAT, IYW,
- Added Positions: SPY, IVV, VV, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: MOAT, QUAL, XLG, XLK,
For the details of Soundwatch Capital LLC's stock buys and sells,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 318,393 shares, 83.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.74%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,309 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 23,330 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 232,834 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5434.44%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 5,840 shares, 1.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Soundwatch Capital LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Soundwatch Capital LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5434.44%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $371.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 232,834 shares as of 2020-12-31.
