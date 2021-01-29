>
Key Financial Inc Buys Incyte Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, American Tower Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: INCY -2.45% IWP -1.8% IJK -1.97% IJT -1.37% IVW -2.21% SPYV -1.92% IJH -1.89% SLYG -1.56% IWO -1.79% IWN -1.13% PAYC -2.55% CT +0%

Investment company Key Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Incyte Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Financial Inc. As of 2020Q4, Key Financial Inc owns 702 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Key Financial Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/key+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Key Financial Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,805 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,048 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76%
  3. Incyte Corp (INCY) - 65,533 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,164 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  5. SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 70,976 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $68.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.531600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $139.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79. The stock is now traded at around $375.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 65,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 274.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 332.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.869300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Key Financial Inc.

