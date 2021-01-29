Key Financial Inc Buys Incyte Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, American Tower Corp

Investment company Key Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Incyte Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, American Tower Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Key Financial Inc. As of 2020Q4, Key Financial Inc owns 702 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJH, SLYG, IWO, IWN, PAYC, CTVA, EXC, LHX, ROK, DNL, DWM, VIAC, MDLZ, DTD, DTN, MAR, PNC, UPS, RTX, FB, VCR, STT, TMO, UGI, BR, SCZ, VBR, VIS, ECL, TSLA, IWS, HPQ, NVO, TRV, VEEV, BSJL, MTUM, XLV, ADP, FIS, PEG, PSX, CC, AGG, BSCM, IVE, SLY, VEA, AEP, AXP, BIIB, CAG, HON, WMT, IXN, XLU, AFL, TGTX, QCOM, WBA, LDOS, ALL, MO, AZN, STZ, DUK, HSY, MS, EMF, LBRDK, QDF, TDIV, XLF, BCE, CL, DHR, FAST, IDXX, LOW, SPGI, MDT, NVS, WPC, VIA, NXPI, PYPL, IYW, MDYG, VOO, BLK, BA, CNC, EMR, MSI, BKNG, SWKS, SYY, VRSK, DG, XYL, ROKU, IUSG, XLB, ABC, BP, CSX, CCI, EIX, LLY, ENB, FDS, FULT, LEN, LNC, MCHP, PPL, LIN, NQP, BWFG, YUMC, DIA, GLD, HYS, IJJ, SDOG, SPLG, SPSM, VCSH, VOT, VPL, XLK, ACN, APD, APH, ADM, AZO, CHRW, CNI, CAT, C, NNN, COST, D, ETN, EBF, EPD, EXPD, FLS, GD, MNST, SJM, LH, MCK, MPW, OKE, SHW, TGT, URI, WM, ANTM, EVRG, HPE, SQ, FCPT, LW, DELL, DOW, CARR, OTIS, DEM, DFNL, IEFA, IEMG, IWV, PTLC, USMV, VO, XBI, XLE, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, BSAC, BDX, BSX, CPB, INGR, DLTR, EQIX, F, GSK, ITW, IDCC, LMT, MTB, MRVL, MXIM, MKC, NKE, RDN, O, SWK, NLOK, TROW, TTWO, VRSN, WSFS, WFC, MUA, TDF, HPS, UTF, HBI, ETY, QQQX, DFS, ULTA, FRBA, PM, CVE, BBN, BWXT, LDP, AAL, AVNS, HWM, BNDX, BSV, DVY, FDN, GOVT, IAU, IBB, PRF, RSP, VIGI, VV, XLP, XLY, XT, DDD, SRPT, ATVI, HES, AMP, BMRN, CTXS, CLX, DXC, DE, DLR, OVV, ENS, EXPE, FNB, FITB, FNLC, FCX, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, ING, INFY, ISSC, KLIC, LYTS, MGM, MLM, MET, NVDA, NVR, FIZZ, NP, NFLX, NI, NOC, OXM, PPG, PAAS, PRU, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, SPG, SIRI, LUV, SWX, TEF, TXN, TKR, TTC, TM, UL, UIS, UBSI, MNTX, WWE, ZBH, DK, CEF, VGM, NRK, GDV, WIW, EVR, ZIOP, WU, AER, TMUS, TEL, PSLV, VC, MPC, PNR, NID, ZTS, MODN, XLRN, SAIC, RNG, JD, KEYS, QRVO, SHOP, KHC, PJT, EDIT, IHIT, VRRM, ZS, ALLK, ALC, KTB, FSKR, ARKK, BOND, CIBR, DBEF, DXJ, FDL, FNDF, FV, FVC, GSY, HDV, HEDJ, HYG, IGE, JKE, JKL, MBB, MGK, MJ, PSCH, PSCT, QUAL, RDVY, REGL, SCHD, SCHF, SCHM, SMDV, VAW, VB, VCIT, VEU, VGK, VHT, VIG, VLUE, VXF, XLI, CB, AMRN, AEE, AIG, IVZ, AJG, ASH, AVA, TFC, BIDU, BK, GOLD, ESTE, BAX, BIG, BWA, BTI, CECE, CAH, LUMN, CRNT, CERN, CHKP, CIEN, COHR, COP, CCK, DEO, E, EMN, EV, EBIX, EQR, ERIC, FFIV, FOE, FE, FVE, FL, PEAK, HR, HCSG, ILMN, IMGN, IP, IPG, KR, MRO, MMC, MFIN, MTH, MU, NCR, NGG, EPM, NWL, NOK, OCFC, OLN, OEG, PCAR, PCG, PTN, PII, NTR, DGX, STM, SFE, SNY, SMG, SRE, DHC, SWN, SMP, EQNR, SSYS, SKT, TISI, TEVA, TXT, UBS, USB, X, URBN, VLO, WAB, WSO, WMK, WY, WGO, WEC, EBAY, ET, VVR, IFN, VLT, GAB, RVT, DUC, MCR, MIN, ZTR, PDT, CHI, RQI, EIM, PFL, PCN, PHK, PMX, EMD, NMZ, UTG, FCT, FFA, PFN, BXMX, IGD, ETV, ETW, SNCR, AOD, DAL, FOLD, BKCC, GRX, TDC, UEC, HROW, RGA, MG, BUD, LEA, PDM, ST, KMF, TURN, GM, TRGP, FRC, KMI, HII, KOS, SXC, DPG, VAC, APTV, ZNGA, PFPT, SRC, PCI, PRTA, ICLR, BURL, AMC, OGS, FPI, CGC, TMST, LC, ETSY, UNIT, CATB, FTV, ASIX, VVV, AA, AYX, BKR, BHF, DBX, NVT, PRSP, REZI, INMD, CRNC, VERX, XPEV, AAXJ, BIV, CGW, DBC, EES, EFA, EFAV, EMLP, EMQQ, FDM, FIW, FLOT, FM, FXO, FXU, GEM, GSIE, GSLC, GUNR, HYD, HYLB, ICF, IEI, IHI, ITOT, IWR, JKH, KOMP, LQD, MNA, PCEF, PCY, PEY, PTH, RPG, RWO, SCHE, SCHH, SJNK, SPLV, VDE, VWOB, XLRE,

Added Positions: INCY, DOL, SLYV, IWP, DES, IJK, IJT, IVW, SPYV, VTI, BND, SPYG, IJS, DLN, IVV, CWB, SPY, QQQ, VGT, TIP, VUG, IWD, IJR, EFG, EFV, ORCL, KMB, INTC, VTV, AMGN, V, CSCO,

Reduced Positions: DIS, CRM, PFE, IWF, AMT, UNP, AAPL, BMY, DHI, IWM, VZ, MCD, GE, PFF, NSC, SBUX, IBM, IWB, GLW, KO, CVX, ABBV, BSCL, EEM, T, MUB,

Sold Out: BSCK,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,805 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 47,048 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% Incyte Corp (INCY) - 65,533 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,164 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 70,976 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11%

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $233.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.95 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $68.55. The stock is now traded at around $81.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.531600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 866 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.63 and $132.3, with an estimated average price of $117.85. The stock is now traded at around $139.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Paycom Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79. The stock is now traded at around $375.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.37 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $39.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,845 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $80.74 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $86.35. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 65,533 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $101.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 274.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.92%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 332.73%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.07%. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.869300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Key Financial Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.