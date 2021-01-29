Marshall & Sullivan Inc Buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Investment company Marshall & Sullivan Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Unilever PLC, Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Microsoft Corp, Church & Dwight Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marshall & Sullivan Inc . As of 2020Q4, Marshall & Sullivan Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $995 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 8,000 shares, 16.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.98% BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 20,882 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 80.22% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 3,356 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.74% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 5,969 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 90.06% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 5,131 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.23%

Marshall & Sullivan Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.58%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1802.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,666 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 226.61%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,713 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 125.03%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $1969.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 71.21%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1811.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $30.33 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $36.94.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.