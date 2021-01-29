Truehand, Inc Buys McDonald's Corp, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Sells Comcast Corp, UDR Inc, Chevron Corp

Investment company Truehand, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys McDonald's Corp, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, General Electric Co, The Western Union Co, sells Comcast Corp, UDR Inc, Chevron Corp, Cedar Fair LP, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Truehand, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Truehand, Inc owns 198 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WU, ICLR, OEF, D, A, HUBB, LANC, NWN, PBI, AMP, EXPD, FTV, AFL, FTRCQ, EXC, MKC, ROK, IVZ, OVV, TDC, GCVRZ,

WU, ICLR, OEF, D, A, HUBB, LANC, NWN, PBI, AMP, EXPD, FTV, AFL, FTRCQ, EXC, MKC, ROK, IVZ, OVV, TDC, GCVRZ, Added Positions: MCD, AMZN, JNJ, EAT, JPM, VZ, MRK, LLY, COST, KO, PG, BMY, PEP, EQR, KMB, USB, PFE, ABT, ITW, INTC, GE, PM, MAS, MO, APD, ABBV, T, MDT, XOM, EMR, BAC, SCI, WRE, RFI, BP, SPY, CL, RDS.A, WRI, MDLZ, MMC, IFF, BXP, DIA, WBA, VCSH, WPG, AVY, MSFT, UA, BABA, HBI, CI, ECL, XRAY, FITB, BBL, UNP, V, GOOGL, PNR, SJM, GOOG, K, CB, MBI, NTRS, ACN, NOV,

MCD, AMZN, JNJ, EAT, JPM, VZ, MRK, LLY, COST, KO, PG, BMY, PEP, EQR, KMB, USB, PFE, ABT, ITW, INTC, GE, PM, MAS, MO, APD, ABBV, T, MDT, XOM, EMR, BAC, SCI, WRE, RFI, BP, SPY, CL, RDS.A, WRI, MDLZ, MMC, IFF, BXP, DIA, WBA, VCSH, WPG, AVY, MSFT, UA, BABA, HBI, CI, ECL, XRAY, FITB, BBL, UNP, V, GOOGL, PNR, SJM, GOOG, K, CB, MBI, NTRS, ACN, NOV, Reduced Positions: FUN, SPG, RDS.B, WY, NEE, NUE, AAPL, KHC, CVS, OXY, CSCO, SYY, COP, IRM, CAT, KSS, WFC,

FUN, SPG, RDS.B, WY, NEE, NUE, AAPL, KHC, CVS, OXY, CSCO, SYY, COP, IRM, CAT, KSS, WFC, Sold Out: CMCSA, UDR, CVX, QQQ, BRK.A, DIS, SHY, JKD, CRM, DRI, PFF, NVS, RLJ, HON, YUM, INTU, PEG, RTX, EEM, EFAV, EEMV, CARR, BBVA, OTIS, IVV, SHV, KMI, ALC, WAB, VOD, FULT, NTR, SAN, RWR, MFGP, VREX, ENB, NWYF, NBR, SVC,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,436 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95% iRobot Corp (IRBT) - 62,705 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 30,746 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.75% Sysco Corp (SYY) - 59,125 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 19,138 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.69%

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $21.72. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $180.3 and $214.08, with an estimated average price of $195.39. The stock is now traded at around $202.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $79.38. The stock is now traded at around $72.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.78 and $171.64, with an estimated average price of $163.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $119.3, with an estimated average price of $110.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.25 and $196.28, with an estimated average price of $179.69. The stock is now traded at around $198.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 33.69%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $207.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 19,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.04%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $128.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,102 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $10.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 72,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $38.42, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $36.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc added to a holding in Washington Prime Group Inc by 954.42%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $11.52, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $29.6 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $36.58.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $301740 and $351101, with an estimated average price of $330955.

Truehand, Inc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4.