Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Magna International Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Brinker International Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

Investment company Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Magna International Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Walmart Inc, 3M Co, sells Brinker International Inc, Allegiant Travel Co, CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 244 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 195,189 shares, 10.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.84% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 14,576 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 88,869 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 299,218 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.14% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 30,445 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.29. The stock is now traded at around $69.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $59.23. The stock is now traded at around $114.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $371.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 86.17%. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 86,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 269.23%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $141.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.63. The stock is now traded at around $227.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 132.98%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 876 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 1368.57%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $78.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $85.64. The stock is now traded at around $90.583300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,136 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Encompass Health Corp. The sale prices were between $61.31 and $85.95, with an estimated average price of $74.34.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $46.54 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.01.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45.