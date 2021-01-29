Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, ProShares Short S&P500, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, Merck Inc, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, ProShares Short S&P500, WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC owns 38 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, MRK, LUV, XHB, XLE,

IWM, MRK, LUV, XHB, XLE, Added Positions: XLI, XLF, XLP, MSFT, JPM, V, NOC, UNH, PODD, DXCM,

XLI, XLF, XLP, MSFT, JPM, V, NOC, UNH, PODD, DXCM, Reduced Positions: GLD, GOOGL, FB, XLU, XLV, CRM, EEMV, AMZN, IBB,

GLD, GOOGL, FB, XLU, XLV, CRM, EEMV, AMZN, IBB, Sold Out: SH, HEDJ,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,968 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,558 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,366 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.2% SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 237,709 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.84% Facebook Inc (FB) - 56,532 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.51%

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $206.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 51,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 92,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Homebuilders. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $56.62. The stock is now traded at around $60.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 47,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 69,732 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 1600.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 141,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 124.13%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 326,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 46.84%. The purchase prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 237,709 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,276 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $63.94.