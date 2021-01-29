DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp

Investment company DeDora Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Accenture PLC, Boeing Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeDora Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, DeDora Capital, Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 64,734 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,273 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,399 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 124,949 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,965 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.