DeDora Capital, Inc. Buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp

Investment company DeDora Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Texas Instruments Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Accenture PLC, Boeing Co, sells Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeDora Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, DeDora Capital, Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TXN, AMAT, LLY,
- Added Positions: DSI, VYM, IVV, MSFT, HD, V, COST, NEE, MCD, BA, BMY, ORCL, CMCSA, ACN, NKE, FTCS, PYPL, MA, AMZN, NVDA, FB, NFLX, WMT, XEL, UNP, AVGO, CRM, LMT, RTX, JNJ, GIS, CVX, BABA, AMD, ADBE, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: TQQQ, INTC, KO, MRK, VZ, BRK.B, T, JPM, VOO, ABBV, QQQ, RSP, TSLA, SHY, AMGN, AMT, DLR, PLD, AVTR, UNH, GILD, PG, TMO, MINT, BND, PEP, SBUX, UPS,
- Sold Out: PFE, BAC, CSCO, IBM,
For the details of DeDora Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dedora+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DeDora Capital, Inc.
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 64,734 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,273 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 42,399 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 124,949 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.59%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,965 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,251 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
DeDora Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $89.75, with an estimated average price of $74.41. The stock is now traded at around $96.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 110.53%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 31,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 35.11%. The purchase prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95. The stock is now traded at around $353.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.77. The stock is now traded at around $133.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 23.20%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
DeDora Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 64.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.330100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,037 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
DeDora Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $106.65 and $131.49, with an estimated average price of $121.
Here is the complete portfolio of DeDora Capital, Inc.. Also check out:
1. DeDora Capital, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DeDora Capital, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeDora Capital, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeDora Capital, Inc. keeps buying