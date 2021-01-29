Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, VictoryShares Divi

Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Northwest Natural Holding Co, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC owns 383 stocks with a total value of $759 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, PBW, EMQQ, ZNTL, FXR, IWS, HYLS, FEM, IWP, FDT, KRTX, VIA, ROKU, VV, KMI, LEN, PFPT, CARG, TROW, RCL, CSL, SPMD, SIVR, CCL, ETN, GS, MTCH, HACK, NKE, AVGO, EZM, TRI, EVRG, CRWD, MDB, CACI, KHC, PFSI, MJ, POWW, ZNGA,

Added Positions: SPLG, BSV, BNDX, BIV, VCIT, BND, USMV, FTSM, XMLV, AGG, FTC, LQD, ARKG, IWM, BSCM, IYW, ED, SUSA, IVW, SPYG, ESGU, PDI, DSI, IWR, SPAB, IXJ, VTEB, ITM, MUB, MUNI, SMMU, SPYD, SPYV, WMT, BSCL, ESGE, FIXD, LMBS, MBB, SLYV, CNC, MRK, XPO, BX, V, ARKK, IJK, PRF, SPIB, CVX, GD, JNJ, PFE, DIA, PRFZ, PWB, RPG, SPDW, SPY, XLI, KO, CBSH, JPM, LOW, WPC, ABBV, BABA, ARKW, CIBR, IGSB, DON, GOVT, IJJ, IWO, QUAL, SCHG, SDY, VB, VCLT, ADBE, AFL, AWR, ADM, BRK.B, BA, CSCO, CLX, COP, COST, DE, DOV, ENB, NEE, F, GPC, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, MDLZ, SR, LMT, MCD, NDSN, QCOM, CRM, TMO, UNP, DIS, NIE, DG, PYPL, SQ, ANGL, GSLC, ITA, JHML, JKE, QTEC, RDVY, SCHV, SHM, SPEM, TOTL, VOE, MMM, ABM, BAC, BKH, CAT, C, LLY, EMR, FDX, GILD, KMB, NVDA, PAA, RF, USB, RTX, UNH, GWW, WBA, EVV, FCT, BUD, TSLA, PNR, AMC, FSK, SHOP, FSKR, HDV, IWN, PCY, PKW, SCHD, TLT, VEA, VO, VWO,

Reduced Positions: VTI, VXUS, FVD, FBT, VUG, VBK, FTCS, PCI, IEFA, EFG, IJR, VOO, VTV, AOA, IHI, VBR, XLRE, FB, XERS, DGRO, EFAV, FTA, SPTM, VIGI, VNQ, XLF, T, CI, CTAS, LUV, UTF, FIW, FPX, FXL, IEMG, MDIV, MOAT, SH, SHYG, SUB, VSS, XLV, MO, AXP, NLY, CVS, XOM, GE, IDXX, LECO, ORLY, PRU, SYY, TJX, UPS, RQI, PSX, TDOC, FDN, GLD, GLDM, IJH, IXN, IXUS, TIP, VOT, XLK, AEE, BNS, BMY, CBRE, CL, CMCSA, DD, DUK, EFX, GSK, IBM, K, NVS, PH, SO, TSM, TGI, VZ, WFC, ET, DNP, EFT, MA, EXG, ISD, JD, TEAM, TTD, BSJL, DBA, EEMV, EFA, FXD, GDX, IWF, IYH, JKD, MDY, SCHM, SPHD, SPLV, TAN, VAW, VCSH, VDC, VFH, VGT, VHT, VLUE, VOOG, VYM, XLU,

Sold Out: BSCK, VSDA, NWN, IYG, FV, QQEW, BUI, SNOW, ZM, NEAR, QQXT, FAN, O, D, XLE, VOD, TTNP,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,557 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,333 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 458,282 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 140,999 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 379,194 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 101,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $120.598400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.93 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $45.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.343600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $96.747700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 328,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.847600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 113,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 111,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 118,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 168,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $39.62, with an estimated average price of $38.25.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58.