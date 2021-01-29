>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, VictoryShares Divi

January 29, 2021 | About: SPLG -1.71% BSV +0.04% BNDX -0.18% BIV -0.09% VCIT -0.01% FTSM +0.01% RODM -1.99% PBW -3.47% EMQQ -2.07% ZNTL -0.18% FXR -2.36%

Investment company Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF, Northwest Natural Holding Co, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC owns 383 stocks with a total value of $759 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,557 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,333 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 458,282 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 140,999 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 379,194 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.01%
New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 101,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.54 and $108.63, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $120.598400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,017 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.93 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $45.51. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $50.18, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.343600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.56 and $96.96, with an estimated average price of $89.97. The stock is now traded at around $96.747700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 126.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 328,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 51.87%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.847600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 113,798 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 84.88%. The purchase prices were between $57.99 and $58.75, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 111,749 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.66%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 118,712 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 168,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.27%. The purchase prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 54,103 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $39.62, with an estimated average price of $38.25.

Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The sale prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55.

Sold Out: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF. The sale prices were between $33.83 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $37.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)