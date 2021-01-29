Austin Private Wealth, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Sells SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

Investment company Austin Private Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Apple Inc, sells SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Austin Private Wealth, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Austin Private Wealth, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE) - 403,920 shares, 21.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.81% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 310,506 shares, 14.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 84,879 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 150,917 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.02% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 199,146 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.84%

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.257200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 28,142 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 64,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,671 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $90.26, with an estimated average price of $85.35. The stock is now traded at around $84.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $127.39 and $166.37, with an estimated average price of $147.95. The stock is now traded at around $161.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 91.17%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 300,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $85.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 199,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.67%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $99.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 123,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.86%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.2 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.39. The stock is now traded at around $27.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 255,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61. The stock is now traded at around $89.857900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 43,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $91.76 and $107.36, with an estimated average price of $101.46.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $25.18 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.97.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $21.32 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $24.13.

Austin Private Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81.