>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: AMZN -1.3% VZ -0.94% DIS -2.51% LVS -2.14% CSCO -1.41% VWO -2.05% CVX -4.17% VLUE -1.18% STNE -4.31%

Investment company Alliance Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, StoneCo, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Management Group. As of 2020Q4, Alliance Wealth Management Group owns 62 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alliance Wealth Management Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alliance+wealth+management+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alliance Wealth Management Group
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 414,772 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  2. CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 510,328 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  3. CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 470,363 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 509,091 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18%
  5. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 633,270 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alliance Wealth Management Group. Also check out:

1. Alliance Wealth Management Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alliance Wealth Management Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alliance Wealth Management Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alliance Wealth Management Group keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)