Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Alliance Wealth Management Group (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, StoneCo, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alliance Wealth Management Group. As of 2020Q4, Alliance Wealth Management Group owns 62 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIS, LVS, CSCO, VWO, CVX,

DIS, LVS, CSCO, VWO, CVX, Added Positions: FLRN, SPAB, SCHE, SCHZ, FLOT, AMZN, PCY, SCHA, SCHG, SHYG, JNJ, SPEM, VZ, SCHO, MUB, T, MSFT, CL, SPSB, SPYD, NEE, BAC,

FLRN, SPAB, SCHE, SCHZ, FLOT, AMZN, PCY, SCHA, SCHG, SHYG, JNJ, SPEM, VZ, SCHO, MUB, T, MSFT, CL, SPSB, SPYD, NEE, BAC, Reduced Positions: SCHX, SCHF, CORP, HYG, IEFA, TFI, EMB, IEMG, SPLG, SPDW, LQD, IVV, AAPL, IJH, JPM, IJR, SCHB, BRK.B, AGG, SCHD, SPSM, SPTM, FB, VEU,

SCHX, SCHF, CORP, HYG, IEFA, TFI, EMB, IEMG, SPLG, SPDW, LQD, IVV, AAPL, IJH, JPM, IJR, SCHB, BRK.B, AGG, SCHD, SPSM, SPTM, FB, VEU, Sold Out: VLUE, STNE,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 414,772 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 510,328 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 470,363 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 509,091 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) - 633,270 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,992 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $85.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3190.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $54.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.94 and $88.81, with an estimated average price of $81.61.

Alliance Wealth Management Group sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.54 and $85.54, with an estimated average price of $67.51.