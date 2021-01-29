>
Articles 

Salzhauer Michael Buys Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Sells MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Wesbanco Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: C -2.8% FITB -2.64% BDGE -4.38% BOTJ +0.15% WFC -2.4% COLB -6.15% PPBI -3.56% MSGS -1.24% MET -2.94% ONB -1.77% AER -5.73% DC +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Salzhauer Michael (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, sells MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Wesbanco Inc, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Monroe Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2020Q4, Salzhauer Michael owns 103 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALZHAUER MICHAEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salzhauer+michael/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALZHAUER MICHAEL
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 920,148 shares, 19.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
  2. Cowen Inc (COWN) - 387,302 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92%
  3. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (SONA) - 723,262 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 102,536 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5543.15%
  5. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 195,296 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
New Purchase: Columbia Banking System Inc (COLB)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 5543.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.011800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 102,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bank of the James Financial Group Inc (BOTJ)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of the James Financial Group Inc by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.052400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Sold Out: Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC)

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $7.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALZHAUER MICHAEL. Also check out:

1. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALZHAUER MICHAEL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALZHAUER MICHAEL keeps buying

