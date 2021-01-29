Salzhauer Michael Buys Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Sells MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Wesbanco Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Salzhauer Michael (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Bridge Bancorp Inc, Columbia Banking System Inc, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, sells MainStreet Bancshares Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, Wesbanco Inc, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc, Monroe Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salzhauer Michael. As of 2020Q4, Salzhauer Michael owns 103 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: COLB, PPBI, MSGS, MET, ONB, AER,

COLB, PPBI, MSGS, MET, ONB, AER, Added Positions: C, BAC, FITB, BKU, SNV, BDGE, PGC, SLCT, BOTJ, SMBK, PFS, FBSS, JPM, WFC, AAPL, RF,

C, BAC, FITB, BKU, SNV, BDGE, PGC, SLCT, BOTJ, SMBK, PFS, FBSS, JPM, WFC, AAPL, RF, Reduced Positions: COWN, CERS, MNSB, WSBC, CCAP, STL, MPB, PNFP, ONCS, IMH,

COWN, CERS, MNSB, WSBC, CCAP, STL, MPB, PNFP, ONCS, IMH, Sold Out: DCOM, MRCC,

For the details of SALZHAUER MICHAEL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salzhauer+michael/current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 920,148 shares, 19.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48% Cowen Inc (COWN) - 387,302 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92% Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (SONA) - 723,262 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Citigroup Inc (C) - 102,536 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5543.15% Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 195,296 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $38.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,264 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $27.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.64 and $186.16, with an estimated average price of $165.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,446 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in Old National Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.92 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 5543.15%. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $58.011800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 102,536 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $28.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,551 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc by 60.71%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $21.76. The stock is now traded at around $26.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 31,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Bank of the James Financial Group Inc by 56.91%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $13.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,784 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03. The stock is now traded at around $30.052400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,110 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $11.49 and $16.54, with an estimated average price of $14.07.

Salzhauer Michael sold out a holding in Monroe Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $7.73.