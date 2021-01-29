Davy Asset Management Ltd Buys ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Mondelez International Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Investment company Davy Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Clorox Co, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Alphabet Inc, Mondelez International Inc, JPMorgan Chase, CoStar Group Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davy Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Davy Asset Management Ltd owns 225 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 334,106 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,704 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,030 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1236.11% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 123,556 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 86,526 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.53%

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.79%. The holding were 334,106 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $395.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $96.36 and $118.26, with an estimated average price of $109.03. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,254 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.442500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.62. The stock is now traded at around $93.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1236.11%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1811.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 8,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Clorox Co by 867.67%. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $212.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 12,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 273.22%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $252.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 9,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in GrowGeneration Corp by 128.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.18 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $42.624800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 66,969 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Qualys Inc by 127.07%. The purchase prices were between $87.85 and $125.48, with an estimated average price of $99.17. The stock is now traded at around $137.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,714 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Ping Identity Holding Corp by 132.27%. The purchase prices were between $20.22 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 55,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $67.55, with an estimated average price of $64.96.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Mantech International Corp. The sale prices were between $62.32 and $88.94, with an estimated average price of $75.85.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.8.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $74.64 and $90.68, with an estimated average price of $85.15.

Davy Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Micro Focus International PLC. The sale prices were between $2.8 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $4.38.