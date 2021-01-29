Orca Investment Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Western Digital Corp, Eastside Distilling Inc

Roseburg, OR, based Investment company Orca Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Western Digital Corp, Eastside Distilling Inc, Walmart Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orca Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Orca Investment Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, VEU, LHX, FIVG, WCLD, NOC, XSW, SSNC, CYTH, SPHD, PYPL,

BMY, VEU, LHX, FIVG, WCLD, NOC, XSW, SSNC, CYTH, SPHD, PYPL, Added Positions: SPY, DD, BA, KMI, PRU, BRK.B, JNJ, DELL,

SPY, DD, BA, KMI, PRU, BRK.B, JNJ, DELL, Reduced Positions: BABA, PXLW, MSFT, AAPL, XLF, CAH, HD, IWM, GOOGL, VTI, FLIR, SCHM, INTC, XLB, AVGO, VZ, SNA, JPM, AMZN, PFE, DIS, SBUX, PEP, MO, ADP, C, ABBV, PG, KMB, IBM, GS, ORCL, EMR, DOW, GPC, MS, PPG, GOOG, SCHW, T, IP,

BABA, PXLW, MSFT, AAPL, XLF, CAH, HD, IWM, GOOGL, VTI, FLIR, SCHM, INTC, XLB, AVGO, VZ, SNA, JPM, AMZN, PFE, DIS, SBUX, PEP, MO, ADP, C, ABBV, PG, KMB, IBM, GS, ORCL, EMR, DOW, GPC, MS, PPG, GOOG, SCHW, T, IP, Sold Out: WBA, WDC, WMT, EAST, CMI, RDS.B, WFC, SCHN, OIH, AMGN, XOM, WY, CLF, CTHR, GIM,

For the details of Orca Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orca+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,051 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,990 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,417 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,073 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.47% DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 41,303 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.28%

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 42,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 40,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $171.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 12,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 67,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.46 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 41,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $283.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 6,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 172.47%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 11,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $79.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 41,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 107.39%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 203,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.4.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95.

Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.