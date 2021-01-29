Orca Investment Management, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Western Digital Corp, Eastside Distilling Inc

Roseburg, OR, based Investment company Orca Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Western Digital Corp, Eastside Distilling Inc, Walmart Inc, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orca Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Orca Investment Management, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BMY, VEU, LHX, FIVG, WCLD, NOC, XSW, SSNC, CYTH, SPHD, PYPL,
- Added Positions: SPY, DD, BA, KMI, PRU, BRK.B, JNJ, DELL,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, PXLW, MSFT, AAPL, XLF, CAH, HD, IWM, GOOGL, VTI, FLIR, SCHM, INTC, XLB, AVGO, VZ, SNA, JPM, AMZN, PFE, DIS, SBUX, PEP, MO, ADP, C, ABBV, PG, KMB, IBM, GS, ORCL, EMR, DOW, GPC, MS, PPG, GOOG, SCHW, T, IP,
- Sold Out: WBA, WDC, WMT, EAST, CMI, RDS.B, WFC, SCHN, OIH, AMGN, XOM, WY, CLF, CTHR, GIM,
For the details of Orca Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orca+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Orca Investment Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,051 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.19%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,990 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,417 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 11,073 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.47%
- DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 41,303 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.28%
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 42,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.499900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 40,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.34. The stock is now traded at around $171.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 12,191 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $34.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 67,437 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.46 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $47.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 41,499 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Orca Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $283.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 6,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 172.47%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 11,073 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 42.28%. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $79.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 41,303 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 107.39%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 203,281 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Orca Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 22.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 32,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $33.52 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $38.8.Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.15.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79.Sold Out: Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The sale prices were between $1.14 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.4.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.95.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Orca Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $30.01.
Here is the complete portfolio of Orca Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Orca Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Orca Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Orca Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Orca Investment Management, LLC keeps buying