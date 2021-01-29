Grandfield & Dodd, Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, Sells Unilever NV, Seagen Inc, eBay Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Grandfield & Dodd, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, Seagen Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Unilever NV, Seagen Inc, eBay Inc, Amdocs, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SGT, DIA, USMV, BAC, DFS, ETN, EV, EME, IOSP, DVY, NTRS, PNC, TROW, SLB, MOO, VIG,

SGT, DIA, USMV, BAC, DFS, ETN, EV, EME, IOSP, DVY, NTRS, PNC, TROW, SLB, MOO, VIG, Added Positions: UL, RTX, HXL, CVX, USB, FLIR, BLKB, JW.A, CB, REGN, SPY, JNJ, XOM, SNY, GILD, JCI, DVN, PPG, EFA, VZ, VEA, VB, VO, VRTX, WMT, MCD, QCOM, NEE, NBIX, NKTR, ALXN, KMB, IONS, INCY, CMCSA, CLX, BMRN,

UL, RTX, HXL, CVX, USB, FLIR, BLKB, JW.A, CB, REGN, SPY, JNJ, XOM, SNY, GILD, JCI, DVN, PPG, EFA, VZ, VEA, VB, VO, VRTX, WMT, MCD, QCOM, NEE, NBIX, NKTR, ALXN, KMB, IONS, INCY, CMCSA, CLX, BMRN, Reduced Positions: MSFT, EBAY, PYPL, ADSK, DOX, MTB, TMO, SNPS, AAPL, COP, AMAT, BRK.B, PG, FDX, ADBE, SCHW, WPP, RDS.B, VMC, WY, ALL, AMGN, KHC, RDS.A, CSCO, JWN, DHR, MA, XRAY, JPM, UNH, FTV, ORCL, AMZN, V, GOOGL, TSLA, WBA, T, ABBV, CL, CTVA, DD, J, IVV, IBM, INTC, GE, DOW, FB,

MSFT, EBAY, PYPL, ADSK, DOX, MTB, TMO, SNPS, AAPL, COP, AMAT, BRK.B, PG, FDX, ADBE, SCHW, WPP, RDS.B, VMC, WY, ALL, AMGN, KHC, RDS.A, CSCO, JWN, DHR, MA, XRAY, JPM, UNH, FTV, ORCL, AMZN, V, GOOGL, TSLA, WBA, T, ABBV, CL, CTVA, DD, J, IVV, IBM, INTC, GE, DOW, FB, Sold Out: UN, SGEN, NBL, VNT,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 325,207 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 252,458 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 137,853 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 274,531 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 177,329 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 424,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 218,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 187,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.