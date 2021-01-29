>
Articles 

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc Buys Unilever PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, Sells Unilever NV, Seagen Inc, eBay Inc

January 29, 2021

New York, NY, based Investment company Grandfield & Dodd, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Hexcel Corp, Seagen Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Unilever NV, Seagen Inc, eBay Inc, Amdocs, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc owns 191 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GRANDFIELD & DODD, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 325,207 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06%
  2. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 252,458 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  3. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 137,853 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  4. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 274,531 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  5. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 177,329 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $132.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $299.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Northern Trust Corp (NTRS)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Northern Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.8 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $88.56. The stock is now traded at around $88.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Unilever PLC (UL)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 115.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $58.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 424,848 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $74.48, with an estimated average price of $66.05. The stock is now traded at around $66.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 218,614 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Hexcel Corp (HXL)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Hexcel Corp by 57.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $56, with an estimated average price of $43.88. The stock is now traded at around $43.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 187,510 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 44.55%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.51%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.



