Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC Buys MetLife Inc, 3M Co, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MetLife Inc, 3M Co, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Intel Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, AbbVie Inc, MercadoLibre Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC owns 258 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DLR, XLE, LUV, FISV, GD, PRU, RKT, DVY, AGNC, XLF, GBAB, FPE, BOTZ, AMLP, IVE, FE, SLV, ARKK, BX, MRNA, SE, MDY, ZTS, NOW, MPC, DG, ACN, NEA, SCI, NSC, MS, MU, MGA, MDLZ, BEN, BIDU, AXP, MO, ALL, Added Positions: MET, MMM, JPM, MRK, PFE, LLY, TSN, UNP, CRM, PYPL, IVW, ED, GLD, FB, ICE, SHY, COF, UPS, MGV, LULU, LMT, IBB, ADBE, NFLX, AEP, UNH, IVV, VOO, CSCO, KO, NEE, COST, IWB, SDY, VIG, ISRG, VZ, BSV, MGK, MA, CMG, ABT, RGA, T, MUB, ADSK, NKE, BAC, DIA, XLK, VUG, IWM, VGT, SCHV, SPYG, VEA, SRE, AMD, ADI, BHP, LUMN, D, DPZ, DUK, GIS, LVS, EFA, SPG, SO, USB, RNG, GLPI, SHOP, SQ, DOCU,

INTC, ETN, VGK, AAPL, IEF, WMT, MSFT, ORCL, SBUX, ABBV, XLU, MELI, MBB, CAT, MINT, SPY, TIP, SHV, AMAT, O, BRK.B, TOTL, GM, V, MCD, DIS, NVDA, QQQ, NXPI, PANW, AGG, BND, FTSM, AMGN, NEM, SYK, GOOG, VTI, GOOGL, BMY, NOC, DE, LOW, MLAB, RSP, AVGO, CI, BA, GSY, IDV, VYM, AMT, IJH, ITOT, LQD, XOM, C, CTAS, CVX, VB, ADP, XLV, ETG, TGT, RTX, VMC, ROST, PEP, WFC, WDC, WEC, EMR, EXG, TSLA, IBM, ZM, FDX, DBEF, ERIC, Sold Out: MAS, LEN, CVS, FEYE, DOL, LMBS, JCS, BGT,

For the details of Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+cubed+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 580,611 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 232,853 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,880 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 421,164 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 319,935 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.09 and $159.06, with an estimated average price of $142.74. The stock is now traded at around $145.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 61,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 83,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.53. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 44,130 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $108. The stock is now traded at around $102.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44. The stock is now traded at around $147.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 1556.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.54. The stock is now traded at around $48.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 512,918 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 538.06%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $175.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 71,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 240,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $35.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 347,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 90.34%. The purchase prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $197.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 51,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $51.59 and $58.07, with an estimated average price of $55.09.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Lennar Corp. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $84.68, with an estimated average price of $77.33.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index. The sale prices were between $39.1 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $43.24.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The sale prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in FireEye Inc. The sale prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.55.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.