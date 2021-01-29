Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: IVW,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, VCSH, VCR, MTUM, USMV, IEFA, IEMG, QQQ, VHT, VNQ, BSV, IVV, MINT, IJH, LQD,
- Sold Out: VTI,
For the details of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adaptive+financial+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 279,813 shares, 25.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 208,620 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 78,245 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 166,565 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 152,482 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 286.22%
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 152,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. Also check out:
1. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC keeps buying