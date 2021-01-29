Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: IVW,

IVW, Reduced Positions: AGG, VCSH, VCR, MTUM, USMV, IEFA, IEMG, QQQ, VHT, VNQ, BSV, IVV, MINT, IJH, LQD,

AGG, VCSH, VCR, MTUM, USMV, IEFA, IEMG, QQQ, VHT, VNQ, BSV, IVV, MINT, IJH, LQD, Sold Out: VTI,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 279,813 shares, 25.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 208,620 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 78,245 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 166,565 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 152,482 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 286.22%

Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.22%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 152,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adaptive Financial Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.