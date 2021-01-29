>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Community Bank of Raymore Buys VEREIT Inc, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: BIV -0.09% HD -2.38% 50AA +0% UTF +0.15% SYK -2.9% ABT +3.25% EPRT -2.76%

Raymore, MO, based Investment company Community Bank of Raymore (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2020Q4, Community Bank of Raymore owns 57 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Community Bank of Raymore's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/community+bank+of+raymore/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Community Bank of Raymore
  1. VEREIT Inc (50AA) - 808,828 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. CSX Corp (CSX) - 248,393 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio.
  3. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.
  4. Realty Income Corp (O) - 299,892 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  5. AT&T Inc (T) - 557,429 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (50AA)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.54%. The holding were 808,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.634200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $270.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Community Bank of Raymore. Also check out:

1. Community Bank of Raymore's Undervalued Stocks
2. Community Bank of Raymore's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Community Bank of Raymore's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Community Bank of Raymore keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)