Community Bank of Raymore Buys VEREIT Inc, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc

Raymore, MO, based Investment company Community Bank of Raymore (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank of Raymore. As of 2020Q4, Community Bank of Raymore owns 57 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VEREIT Inc (50AA) - 808,828 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. New Position CSX Corp (CSX) - 248,393 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. NRG Energy Inc (NRG) - 502,930 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Realty Income Corp (O) - 299,892 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% AT&T Inc (T) - 557,429 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.25 and $31.5, with an estimated average price of $28.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.54%. The holding were 808,828 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.28 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,290 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $202.01 and $245.04, with an estimated average price of $227.05. The stock is now traded at around $221.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $105 and $114.42, with an estimated average price of $108.66. The stock is now traded at around $122.634200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $91.58 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $92.25. The stock is now traded at around $92.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $270.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Community Bank of Raymore sold out a holding in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.52 and $21.49, with an estimated average price of $19.64.