Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Investment company Strategic Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, FS KKR Capital Corp II, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEF, IJT, UNH, AMT, ADI, ANSS, BX, ECL, CIBR, DVYE, RTX, SPHY, TYL, VBR, VBK, VSS,
- Added Positions: SPSB, GDX, IJK, XLU, IGSB, PCY, FSKR, FPE, VIG, EFG, IVW, IJS, SJNK, XLI, EFV, SPYG, SPEM, SPYV, PFF, FLRN, USRT, XLY, VIGI, SCHV, SPIB, FXH, SHYG, IJH, EMLP, VWO, XLP, AOR, AOM, QQQ, MUB, HYD, ITA, BABA, V, FDN, VTV, VOE, AOA, ACWV, IEMG, SPHD, PZA, PGX, T, ARCC, AMZN, SPY, BRK.B, SCHE, SDY, PFE, FB, LLY, DVY, FXU, IWM, GBX, IBM, WBA, MHI, MCD, USMV, AOK, GE, FGD, DUK, CMI, KO, BBDC,
- Reduced Positions: ABT, ABBV, AAPL, VEU, XAR, SPLG, SPDW, SPSM, SHM, BND, DTN, IDV, DLS, ACWI, JPM, SPAB, SLYV, VTI, SPTM, SPMD, SCHB, IVV, AGG, VYM, KBE, VEA, LEMB, VO, SO, PM, TFI, SRLN, UNP, ITM, DOL, DON, EZM, IJR, SDIV, HD, XMLV, XOM, RSP, IEFA, ITOT, IWO, IWN, IWR, IYT, MSFT, MMM, SCHZ, THQ, BRG, CAT, DPG, BGR, FSK, DES, INTC, PEY, ISTB, SCHD, DGRO, JNJ, CWI,
- Sold Out: FTSM, GWX,
For the details of Strategic Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Group, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 678,673 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 149,313 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 329,199 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,254 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 397,025 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $331.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96. The stock is now traded at around $354.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 272.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 85.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 119,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $99.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05.Sold Out: SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)
Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategic Financial Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategic Financial Group, LLC keeps buying