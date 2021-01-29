>
Strategic Financial Group, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, Sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: GDX +0.55% IJK -1.62% XLU -0.37% FSKR -2.09% EFG -2.1% IVW -1.86% IEF -0.17% UNH -1.4% IJT -1.03% VBR -1.57% AMT -1.13% ANSS -2.27%

Investment company Strategic Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR, FS KKR Capital Corp II, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Strategic Financial Group, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Financial Group, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 678,673 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.39%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 149,313 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 329,199 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 70,254 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 397,025 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $331.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,529 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.12. The stock is now traded at around $226.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.37 and $364.17, with an estimated average price of $334.96. The stock is now traded at around $354.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 64.60%. The purchase prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 98,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 272.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR (XLU)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: FS KKR Capital Corp II (FSKR)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp II by 85.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $16.02. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 119,016 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.64%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $99.369000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $60.02 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

Strategic Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.37.



