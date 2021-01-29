>
Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Chevron Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

January 29, 2021 | About: DSI -1.73% BMY -1.04% XLE -2.99% EDIT -0.87% TEAM +0.76% APPN -0.51% VRTX -0.1% LOW -2.85%

Investment company Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Editas Medicine Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, Chevron Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arlington+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 1,145,017 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  2. CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E (FNDX) - 589,028 shares, 11.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
  3. CSIM Schwab Fundamental International Large Compan (FNDF) - 493,279 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  4. CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index E (FNDA) - 326,736 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,949 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 26,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $84.35, with an estimated average price of $41.75. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $182.06 and $248.19, with an estimated average price of $212.3. The stock is now traded at around $223.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $114.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 143.99%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 33,819 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Arlington Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25.



