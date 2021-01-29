New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Pfizer Inc, Ryder System Inc, Alphabet Inc

Westerly, RI, based Investment company New England Professional Planning Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, The Walt Disney Co, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Viatris Inc, sells Pfizer Inc, Ryder System Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. As of 2020Q4, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,580 shares, 31.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 569,686 shares, 27.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 110,214 shares, 18.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 139,517 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 95,612 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.24%

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 4,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,668 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.343500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,695 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,694 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.