Petix & Botte Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Dynamics Corp

Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Dynamics Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2020Q4, Petix & Botte Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GOOGL, IGM, VRP,

GOOGL, IGM, VRP, Added Positions: LMBS, JPST, FVD, FTSM, GSY, BNDX, IVW, SRLN, AAPL, TIP, IUSV, VOE, VTIP, USMV, MSFT, T, XLE,

LMBS, JPST, FVD, FTSM, GSY, BNDX, IVW, SRLN, AAPL, TIP, IUSV, VOE, VTIP, USMV, MSFT, T, XLE, Reduced Positions: VCIT, BND, VTI, IEMG, IEFA, VUG, IWM, VYM, GLD, CWB, QQQ, VO, VB, BIV, VIG, VV, IUSG, IJH, FTCS, FSKR, IWF, VEA, PFF, VNQ, VHT, VWO, JNK, VTV, MCD, QCOM, VBR, MGV, VNQI, HYG, FDT, BAB, TSLA, VXF, DIS,

VCIT, BND, VTI, IEMG, IEFA, VUG, IWM, VYM, GLD, CWB, QQQ, VO, VB, BIV, VIG, VV, IUSG, IJH, FTCS, FSKR, IWF, VEA, PFF, VNQ, VHT, VWO, JNK, VTV, MCD, QCOM, VBR, MGV, VNQI, HYG, FDT, BAB, TSLA, VXF, DIS, Sold Out: GD, QUAL, VER,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 98,261 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 96,706 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 90,405 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 26,867 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 102,903 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1802.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $344.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.802300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.