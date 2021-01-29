>
Petix & Botte Co Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Alphabet Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Dynamics Corp

January 29, 2021 | About: JPST -0.03% GSY -0.01% IVW -1.86% GOOGL -1.56% VRP -0.19% IGM -1.9% GD -1.35% QUAL -1.87% VER -1.87%

Investment company Petix & Botte Co (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Dynamics Corp, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petix & Botte Co. As of 2020Q4, Petix & Botte Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Petix & Botte Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/petix+%26+botte+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Petix & Botte Co
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 98,261 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.53%
  2. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 96,706 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.22%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 90,405 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 26,867 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 102,903 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1802.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM)

Petix & Botte Co initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $300.62 and $350.15, with an estimated average price of $328.65. The stock is now traded at around $344.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.802300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,242 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49. The stock is now traded at around $50.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,421 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Petix & Botte Co added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.44.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Petix & Botte Co sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $30.4 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $35.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Petix & Botte Co.

