Ocean Capital Management, LLC Buys Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sells ProShares Short S&P500

Investment company Ocean Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, DraftKings Inc, General Motors Co, Cisco Systems Inc, sells ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ocean Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ocean Capital Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, GM, CSCO,

UBER, GM, CSCO, Added Positions: AMZN, NVDA, DOCU, TWLO, DKNG, CAT, HD, SPLK, NEE, PENN, SYK, W, ADP, UNH, ROKU, JNJ, PODD, SHOP, ABT,

AMZN, NVDA, DOCU, TWLO, DKNG, CAT, HD, SPLK, NEE, PENN, SYK, W, ADP, UNH, ROKU, JNJ, PODD, SHOP, ABT, Reduced Positions: COST, GOOGL, LHX, LMT, LULU, CRM, BYND, MSFT, NOC, SBUX, BAC, CVX, FMC, STWD, JPM,

COST, GOOGL, LHX, LMT, LULU, CRM, BYND, MSFT, NOC, SBUX, BAC, CVX, FMC, STWD, JPM, Sold Out: SH,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,432 shares, 18.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 248,225 shares, 16.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 54,853 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,300 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 20,025 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.105300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 12,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $44.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.6 and $251.6, with an estimated average price of $224.96. The stock is now traded at around $229.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 60.45%. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $170.16. The stock is now traded at around $181.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.7. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 23.68%. The purchase prices were between $138.67 and $179.24, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $165.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ocean Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.