Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate In

Investment company Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Utilities ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Conagra Brands Inc, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund, Northrop Grumman Corp, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FTEC, CAG, FLRN, LW, U, DGRO, IWM, VUG, TAN, ARKG, QQEW, IONS, AXON, ESGU, TREX, USMV, XLV, BNDX, DIA, NOBL, TIP, VWO, IGM, GMF, IJR, PLTR, HYLS, FVD, IWR, AMT, VCSH, WYNN, FHLC, LMBS, ED, MCO, IYG, SHM, MGK, VHT, VXF, SUSC, VIG, WFC, FTSM, BAC, MUNI, MINT, GII, MDLZ, DLS, IYJ, CGW, LRCX, XEL, EFA, MEDP, AMGN, MO, ESGE, PGR, SRVR, IVV, UTF, VTI, DHR, DSI, CAT, IGSB, ESGD, XPEV, VOT, EMLP, MKTX, RSP, ISTB, EMB, FDX, HON,

FTEC, CAG, FLRN, LW, U, DGRO, IWM, VUG, TAN, ARKG, QQEW, IONS, AXON, ESGU, TREX, USMV, XLV, BNDX, DIA, NOBL, TIP, VWO, IGM, GMF, IJR, PLTR, HYLS, FVD, IWR, AMT, VCSH, WYNN, FHLC, LMBS, ED, MCO, IYG, SHM, MGK, VHT, VXF, SUSC, VIG, WFC, FTSM, BAC, MUNI, MINT, GII, MDLZ, DLS, IYJ, CGW, LRCX, XEL, EFA, MEDP, AMGN, MO, ESGE, PGR, SRVR, IVV, UTF, VTI, DHR, DSI, CAT, IGSB, ESGD, XPEV, VOT, EMLP, MKTX, RSP, ISTB, EMB, FDX, HON, Added Positions: TLT, VPU, QQQ, AAPL, LQD, ARKK, IEF, IHI, VMBS, RIO, QTEC, NEE, BA, MOAT, COST, VZ, PEP, CRM, VCLT, ARKW, JPM, AMJ, WMT, SCHP, MSFT, CVS, PG, MBB, VCIT, ABT, TGT, VNLA, MCD, JPST, BND, KMB, GLD, JPS, FDN, BMY, AMD, T, FINX, WM, ADBE, TMO, DXCM, SPY, PGZ, VRTX, BIV, PANW, V, PYPL, AGG, RDVY, UNH, BX, BRK.B, LOW, EDV, ETV, JNJ, VEEV, IBB, UNP, QYLD, JKE, EW, JCI, DKNG, MAR, ROP, MGF, MA, ICE, AGM, GOOG, MDB, PH, CCI, CHD, QRVO, DOCU, SQ, MTUM, NOW, MMM, BLK, ADP, LDL, SBUX,

TLT, VPU, QQQ, AAPL, LQD, ARKK, IEF, IHI, VMBS, RIO, QTEC, NEE, BA, MOAT, COST, VZ, PEP, CRM, VCLT, ARKW, JPM, AMJ, WMT, SCHP, MSFT, CVS, PG, MBB, VCIT, ABT, TGT, VNLA, MCD, JPST, BND, KMB, GLD, JPS, FDN, BMY, AMD, T, FINX, WM, ADBE, TMO, DXCM, SPY, PGZ, VRTX, BIV, PANW, V, PYPL, AGG, RDVY, UNH, BX, BRK.B, LOW, EDV, ETV, JNJ, VEEV, IBB, UNP, QYLD, JKE, EW, JCI, DKNG, MAR, ROP, MGF, MA, ICE, AGM, GOOG, MDB, PH, CCI, CHD, QRVO, DOCU, SQ, MTUM, NOW, MMM, BLK, ADP, LDL, SBUX, Reduced Positions: NAC, RNG, NVDA, NET, AKAM, INTC, HD, CHWY, GBIL, QCOM, FB, PGX, CVX, SRE, TDOC, FSKR, F, RNP, AVGO, GOOGL, TSLA, ACN, NCA,

NAC, RNG, NVDA, NET, AKAM, INTC, HD, CHWY, GBIL, QCOM, FB, PGX, CVX, SRE, TDOC, FSKR, F, RNP, AVGO, GOOGL, TSLA, ACN, NCA, Sold Out: FIXD, JFR, NOC, SEDG, UL, GILD, NKX, POOL, W, BABA, LITE, RA, NID, GAIN, GPRO, PSEC, PTN,

For the details of Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/castle+rock+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 57,522 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 160.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,231 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,473 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) - 34,267 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 240.59% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 44,779 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $104.93, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $103.676700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 20,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.38 and $38.01, with an estimated average price of $36.27. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 63,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The purchase prices were between $30.53 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.57. The stock is now traded at around $30.652300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 59,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.31 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $72.99. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 22,060 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $149.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 10,636 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 33,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.87%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 57,522 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 240.59%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.52, with an estimated average price of $137.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 34,267 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 499.22%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $313.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $130.570100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 58,231 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 107.21%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $135.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 20,429 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.13%. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $136.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 25,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund. The sale prices were between $7.93 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $206.37 and $324.09, with an estimated average price of $277.53.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27.

Castle Rock Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.