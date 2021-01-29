>
SPC Financial, Inc. Buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

January 29, 2021 | About: IYW -2.03% IYC -1.92% IVW -1.86% IJK -1.62% IJT -1.03% IJS -0.75% VBR -1.57% MDT -2.06% ICLN -3.41% BBY -2.53% XBI +0.68% GBIL +0.01%

Rockville, MD, based Investment company SPC Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPC Financial, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, SPC Financial, Inc. owns 143 stocks with a total value of $630 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPC Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spc+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPC Financial, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 681,187 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.00%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 760,331 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IJT) - 223,399 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.49%
  4. iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 65,112 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 67,461 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 96,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $111.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 23,962 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 94,609 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.79 and $123.06, with an estimated average price of $111.69. The stock is now traded at around $108.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $152.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.12 and $100.14, with an estimated average price of $100.12. The stock is now traded at around $100.121200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.62%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 271,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 302.39%. The purchase prices were between $60.5 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $69.074300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 296,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.91%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 286,898 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.94%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $73.581700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 246,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.49%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $121.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 223,399 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.12%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 290,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63.

Sold Out: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The sale prices were between $33.15 and $41.97, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $77.34 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $97.84.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.19 and $21.79, with an estimated average price of $19.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPC Financial, Inc..

