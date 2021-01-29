Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Ecolab Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, Sells Precision BioSciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp

Investment company Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Ecolab Inc, Eaton Vance Corp, PepsiCo Inc, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Precision BioSciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVW, ECL, EV, PEP, IVV,

IVW, ECL, EV, PEP, IVV, Added Positions: SCHD, SCHF, DNL, SCHM, PID, MSFT, CSCO, JNJ, AMGN, MCD, ABT, IQLT, PG, PFE, HD, CAT, MDT, KMB, SYK, VZ, WMT, ADP, T, BRO, AFL, QCOM, EMR, VEA,

SCHD, SCHF, DNL, SCHM, PID, MSFT, CSCO, JNJ, AMGN, MCD, ABT, IQLT, PG, PFE, HD, CAT, MDT, KMB, SYK, VZ, WMT, ADP, T, BRO, AFL, QCOM, EMR, VEA, Reduced Positions: DTIL, AAPL, CRM, XOM, MA, DUK, AMT, TFC, ENB, V,

DTIL, AAPL, CRM, XOM, MA, DUK, AMT, TFC, ENB, V, Sold Out: GSK,

For the details of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+chetwood+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 261,456 shares, 21.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 347,320 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 166,248 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.18% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 81,382 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 134,220 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $63.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 10,692 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.59 and $225.9, with an estimated average price of $209.35. The stock is now traded at around $204.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $69.14, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $67.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $136.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,488 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $371.289000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $39.17, with an estimated average price of $36.74.