Uniqure Nv (QURE) CEO, CFO, Managing Director Matthew C Kapusta Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CEO, CFO, Managing Director of Uniqure Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew C Kapusta (insider trades) sold 31,499 shares of QURE on 01/28/2021 at an average price of $36.63 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

uniQure NV is engaged in the field of gene therapy platform across three therapeutic focus areas: Liver/Metabolic Disease, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease and Cardiovascular Disease. uniQure NV has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.290000 with and P/S ratio of 257.59. uniQure NV had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with uniQure NV. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Christian Klemt sold 8,399 shares of QURE stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $37.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.04% since.

Executive VP, Operations Alexander Edward Kuta Iii sold 5,501 shares of QURE stock on 01/27/2021 at the average price of $37.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.79% since.

Chief Medical Officer Robert Gut sold 604 shares of QURE stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $39.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.72% since.

